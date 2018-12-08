James Comey Says Republicans In Closed-Door Session Asked Mostly About Hillary’s Emails

James Comey, former Director of the FBI has revealed that two House committees were largely focused on one thing during his closed-door meetings with them: Hillary Clinton’s emails, Talking Points Memo reports.

“I’m not sure we needed to do this at all,” he said to reporters when he was interviewed after the meetings on Friday afternoon, a comment that seems to indicate that he was questioning the usefulness of the questions Congressmen asked.

In a clip posted on CNN.com, Comey says that the committees’ questions consisted of a “whole lot about Hillary Clinton’s emails, which will bore you.”

According to CNN, Republican congressmen also asked Comey discuss the FBI’s surveillance operation on one of Donald Trump’s former foreign policy advisers, Carter Page.

In July, the FBI released previously classified documents which disclosed that the Bureau had made applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) so that they could find out if Page had been colluding with the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. As Business Insider notes, Donald Trump alleged that the FBI’s surveillance operation on Page was illegal.

CNN reports that Republicans also asked Comey about the ongoing Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. But an attorney from the Justice Department asserted that the former FBI director would not comment on it.

Comey reiterated that he would not be answering questions about the Russia investigation when reporters asked him about his closed-door meetings with the House Committees.

“The FBI, for understandable reasons, doesn’t want me talking about the details of the investigation that is still ongoing. It began when I was FBI Director, so it makes sense that they don’t want me going into those details,” he said. “But that’s a very teeny part of what we talked about today.”

James Comey is expected to return for more House Committee meeting later in December, Fox News reports. According to Fox, Comey told reporters that he’d prefer if the sessions were made public but that he’s agreed to continuing with the private questioning. Even though he questioned the necessity of these meetings, he said that he was complying because of a veneration of the political institution. Fox reports that a transcript from the sessions could be released on Saturday. This will reveal just how much the questions focused on Hillary Clinton’s emails.

James Comey appeared before House Judiciary Committee in closed session https://t.co/xC2YZsh6bU pic.twitter.com/NwDC8uDs4E — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2018

President Donald Trump fired James Comey in May 2017, a move that precipitated the appointment of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.