Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back At Donald Trump, Jr, Reminds Him Democrats Will Soon Have Subpoena Power

Donald Trump, Jr. can have his memes, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she will get the last laugh — in about a month, when Democrats will have power to subpoena him.

This week, the eldest son of President Donald Trump shared a meme insinuation that socialists eat dogs in an attempted dig at the newly elected member of Congress. Ocasio-Cortez identifies as a Democratic Socialist, advocating for things like Medicare for All and a so-called Green New Deal that promotes alternative energy sources. In his Instagram post, Trump, Jr. imagined his father in a discussion with the congresswoman elect, one in which President Trump delivers a punchline.

“Why are you afraid of a socialist economy,” the caption on Ocasio-Cortez’s photo reads.

“Because Americans want to walk their dogs, not eat them,” the caption on a photo of Trump responded.

The meme appeared to reference the crisis in Venezuela, where severe food shortages have led some people to eat dogs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has built a reputation for going after her critics on social media, reminded Trump, Jr. that he was messing with someone who in just a few weeks could call him to testify before Congress.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter. “Please, keep it coming Jr — it’s definitely a ‘very, very large brain’ idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.”

As the Russia investigation continues to move closer into Donald Trump’s inner circle — with new charges against former campaign manager Paul Manafort for allegedly lying to investigators and new convictions for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, also for lying to federal investigators — there has been increasing speculation that Trump, Jr. could be next. As The Hill noted, even Trump-friendly Fox News pundit Andrew Napolitano believes that Trump, Jr. will be indicted for lying about his contacts with Russia. Some Democrats have also said that they plan to call Trump back before Congress to clarify his past denials of contact with Russia.

Though she has only been on the national stage for a few months after a surprising primary win over longtime Democratic Congressman Joe Crowley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has quickly gained a reputation for her aggressiveness in pursuing progressive ideas and taking on opponents on the right. She has also become a popular target for conservative media figures and for Fox News, which has dedicated a number of segments to her Democratic Socialist ideas.