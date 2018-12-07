Breaking Down The Trailer For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ — Everything We Learned After The Snap

The Russo brothers didn't give away much, but hardcore fans saw a lot.

It was originally thought to be coming out on Wednesday morning, but the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush understandably took priority. From there, the speculated release of the trailer for Avengers 4 was pushed back to Friday morning — and Marvel Studios did indeed deliver. Now, the trailer for Avengers: Endgame is out for all to view, and there is so much more in it than audiences may initially realize.

First and foremost, if you want to avoid any and all possible spoilers, stop reading now. There are spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War and the newly released trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame is the title of the fourth film in the franchise, as revealed by Marvel’s Twitter account.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which can be seen at the bottom of this article, is not so much a teaser — but rather an introduction.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos snapped his fingers and erased half of all living creatures from existence. That includes many of the world’s heroes who have been protecting it, and only a few of them still remain. The problem now, though, is that they may not even know how to get everyone back.

You may seen the trailer — but have you noticed everything going on in it?

As you can see in the featured image above, Tony Stark, or Iron Man, is aboard the Milano — a ship belonging to the Guardians of the Galaxy — and on the verge of death. Nebula is possibly in the ship with him, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Marvel Studios

Thanos is still on Titan II after the snap, and he’s made a scarecrow out of his armor — since he really has nothing else to do. He is still wearing the Infinity Gauntlet on his hand, though, and it can be seen to be incredibly damaged.

After that, there are a number of scenes showing the members of the Avengers — and the trauma that has come to all of them. Thor is seen sitting silently, distraught. Captain America has tears streaming down his face, and Black Widow realizes that Thanos did exactly what he said he would do.

Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, is seen looking at images of those who have disintegrated — or have simply gone missing. Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Shuri are all shown — but Banner simply doesn’t know what has happened to them.

Marvel Studios

Captain America has a brand new suit, and it seems as if they are still preparing for a battle. Black Widow says that this will work, and Cap says that it has to — or he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

Marvel Studios

Up next is one of the moments in the trailer that everyone has been waiting for, the return of Hawkeye. Something looks different with regards to his character, though. Hawkeye hasn’t been seen since Captain America: Civil War, and true comic book fans may have an idea of what’s been going on with him.

Barton is fighting the Yakuza, and he is wearing a brand new costume — which leads everyone to believe that he has transformed into his comic book alter-ego known as Ronin. For those who don’t know, Hawkeye took on the persona of Ronin after his wife was killed in the comic books.

It is possible that Thanos’ snap killed her off, and possibly his children as well, which has him sharing a different look. He also has a new weapon, pictured holding a sword.

Marvel Studios

One other thing that was revealed in the trailer is that the release date for Avengers: Endgame has been changed. It is no longer hitting theaters on May 3, 2019, but it will now come out on April 26, 2019.

There are some things which are revealed in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel isn’t going to give away everything. No matter what else may come, one thing is perfectly clear — very few Marvel fans are emotionally ready for what is coming next year.