‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Is Released, Kate & Gabi Frame Stefan

Days of our Lives spoilers to end the week reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem for fans to dish about over the weekend.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) finally get released from Bayview.

As many fans already know, Abby has devised a plan to trick Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) into signing off on her release. Abigail has decided to pretend her split personality disorder has returned and tell Stefan that she is her former alter-ego Gabby, whom he was head over heels in love with.

Abby’s trick seems to work. Stefan, happy to have Gabby back, has her released in hopes of returning to the DiMera mansion with her and raising the baby girl, Charlotte, that they both believe they conceived together.

However, DOOL viewers know that the baby actually belongs to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) changed the DNA test results as a part of her devilish revenge plan against Abigail, which is the reason Abby ended up locked in Bayview against her will.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi Hernandez decide to frame Stefan DiMera.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail tries to trick Stefan into getting her released from Bayview.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/uBE3fJQJjn — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 4, 2018

The two women are in over their heads as they have both been up to no good. Not only was Kate working with Gabi in her scheme to get revenge on Abigail and knows the truth about baby Charlotte’s paternity, but she also betrayed her grandson Will Horton (Chandler Massey) by setting up the love of his life Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) with a bogus sexual harassment claim with the help of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

Now it seems that Gabi and Kate will work together again in hopes of framing Stefan and possibly letting him take the blame for their own indiscretions.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will finally track down his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Rafe has been growing more and more suspicious of Hope’s behavior and excuses, and when he finally finds her, he’ll be in for a huge shocker.

Rafe will walk in on Hope with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), and the situation will look much worse than it really is. To Rafe, it will seem like his wife has been cheating on him with Ted.

However, after a tense encounter, he’ll probably be let in on the pair’s secret, which is that they are still trying to bust Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.