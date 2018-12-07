Kate Hudson’s Parents Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Cuddle Her Baby Girl In Adorable Photo

Goldie and Kurt (aka 'Mr and Mrs Claus') cuddled up to the 2-month-old baby girl in the sweetest family photo shared by Kate.

Kate Hudson shared the sweetest photo of her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell cuddling and gazing at her 2-month-old daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on her Instagram page. The actress shared the impossibly cute family photo with her millions of followers on December 6, where she jokingly referred to her mom and dad as being “Mr and Mrs Claus.”

The pictures showed Hudson’s mom Goldie and her stepdad Kurt sitting on a bed together while Goldie held on tight to her granddaughter. Kurt then reached across his girlfriend of 35 years and placed his hand on little Rani’s head. Both smiled sweetly at the baby girl as they enjoyed some family time.

Writing in the caption of the photo she shared online, Hudson told her fans that the actor couple was enjoying “Grandma and Grandpa duty.”

She then joked about Russell’s big starring role as Santa Claus in Netflix’s hugely popular movie The Christmas Chronicles, jokingly adding, “or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus” with a Mr. and Mrs. Claus emoji. She also added the hashtag “IKnewIt.”

Proving that the family is most definitely already in the Christmas spirit, a Christmas tree could be seen in the background of the photo as the twosome cuddled up to baby Rani, who is Kate’s third child and first girl.

Hudson is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham – who the Inquisitr reported earlier this week she shared an adorable video of as they baked Christmas cookies together in the kitchen – and 14-year-old Ryder, both from previous relationships.

Though Kurt is not Hudson’s biological father, the actor has raised her and brother Oliver Hudson since they were young. He and Hawn also share a son together, Wyatt, while the actor also shares a son, Boston, with former wife Season Hubley.

Russell most recently opened up about the big family Christmas he has planned with his family members and also spoke out about how Kate and boyfriend Danny are adjusting to life as parents to their baby girl, who was born on October 2.

“It’s her first daughter. She’s got two boys,” he told Us Weekly of Kate welcoming a daughter. “She’s a little different with the little girl. We’re really happy that she got [a girl]… and we’re proud of Danny and the relationship.”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

He also spoke about the family’s festive traditions, telling the outlet that “the kids put on their pajamas and they hang up their stockings and we got the fire going.”

“We always choose to read Twas the Night Before Christmas,” he added of their Christmas Eve routine, which includes quality time with Kate and brother Oliver’s children. “They panic and run upstairs and jump in bed and get under the covers. And then, of course, you have the magic of the next morning and seeing all the gifts and it’s just special.”