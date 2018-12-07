Chrissy Metz Is Unrecognizable As A Distraught Mom In Emotional ‘Breakthrough’ Movie Trailer

The ‘This Is Us’ star’s new role focuses on faith instead of her weight.

Chrissy Metz has broken through to the big screen. The This is Us star will play a grieving mom in the upcoming feature film Breakthrough due out this spring. Now, the first official trailer shows the actress in a role that is about as far from Kate Pearson as she can get.

Metz plays Joyce Smith, a mother who must face her teen son’s dire diagnosis after he falls through a frozen lake in Missouri. The film is based on Smith’s true story detailed in her 2017 memoir The Impossible: The Miraculous Story of a Mother’s Faith and Her Child’s Resurrection, per Deadline.

In the new trailer, which you can see below, Chrissy Metz gets into mom mode as she plays the Christian mother who refuses to give up hope for her son’s recovery. The 38-year-old actress told People that she was initially nervous about playing a real-life person, but that the author praised her portrayal of her, giving the NBC star an instant confidence boost.

“Joyce was very sweet and said, ‘You got my mannerisms down.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ Because I didn’t spend much time with them — probably a couple hours eating lunch in the afternoon. Just her heart, that’s what you really want to get across. … Obviously, nothing is going to be perfect, but you want them to feel like you captured their essence, that was my objective. It was definitely challenging, it’s very emotional and there’s a lot going on. I heard [Smith] is very happy, phew, thank goodness. But it was very, very challenging, mentally.”

‘Breakthrough’ Trailer: Chrissy Metz’s Love & Faith Are Tested After Son’s Accident https://t.co/F0KIsRCNnU pic.twitter.com/wZV8D0NwoU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 5, 2018

Perhaps the most refreshing thing about Metz’s new role is that it has nothing to do with her weight. The actress’s This Is Us storyline has long focused on her character’s weight and struggles with pregnancy due to her size. But with only four film roles to her credit, Metz has come a long way since being cast as “Heavy Girl” in the 2008 flick The Onion Movie.

“This is not a movie about weight,” Metz told Glamour earlier this year. “This is not about being a plus-size woman. It’s about this beautiful, miraculous story, and that’s exciting. It’s sort of unchartered territory for me, so I’m really grateful but also nervous. A lot nervous! I’m really thrilled and honored to have this opportunity.”

In addition to Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough stars Topher Grace (That ’70s Show), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Sam Trammell (True Blood), Josh Lucas (The Mysteries of Laura), and Dennis Haysbert (24).

You can see Chrissy Metz in the Breakthrough trailer below.

Breakthrough hits theaters in April 2019.