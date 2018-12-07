‘Bachelor’ Contestant Under Fire For Bashing Series, Using Foul Language On Twitter

And the drama for Season 23 begins.

One of the new contestants competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on Season 23 of The Bachelor has come under fire for bashing the series and using foul language on Twitter, reports Us Magazine.

Tracy Shapoff, who was revealed as one of the 30 women looking for forever love with Underwood, has in the past said some unkind things about the show she is currently competing on.

“Do ppl really think they’re finding love on reality tv…or am I just the idiot that watches it?” said a tweet that was unearthed by Us Weekly that she posted in 2010.

The message has since been deleted but eagle-eyed fans of the series screenshot it and shared it on multiple Reddit accounts, revealed Us.

Us Weekly also noted that she Shapoff also used language that would be referred to as “fat-shaming” of other women.

The series of tweets also contained a missive from March 2010 where Shapoff tweeted, “Wish these fat old women on the treadmill would shut the hell up stop dancing and just work out.”

In November of 2010, she also tweeted, “Liposuction is retarded…stop wasting your money and just get your fat a** to the gym.”

Shapoff is a freelance wardrobe stylist who was based out of New York until recently. She graduated from Kent State University in 2010 with a B.F.A. in Fashion Design.

At 31-years-old, she is not only older than Bachelor star Colton Underwood, who is 26, but the oldest contestant of those identified so far on the series.

Us Weekly noted that this is not the first time the show has been surrounded by this type of controversy. When Becca Kufrin was looking for love on The Bachelorette, it was revealed during the season that the show’s eventual winner had “liked” unkind things that were posted on social media.

Apparently, Garrett Yrigoyen had liked several offensive Instagram photos that not only made fun of the transgender community but immigrants and other minority groups.

The winner of Kufrin’s heart later apologized for his actions in an Instagram post.

“To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on The Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” he wrote in part in an Instagram post.

“I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

Shapoff has not yet commented on the now-deleted tweets from her past.

The Bachelor Season 23 premieres on ABC Monday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.