Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Not Sure If She Wants Her Kids To Believe In Santa Claus

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend sure seem to get into Christmas. They even have their own holiday special this year. But one major element about the season is leaving the pair uncertain, and that’s whether or not they want their kids to believe in Santa Claus. People revealed in a new report that while the model, chef, and spokeswoman appeared at a pop-up event for Chase, she told attendees that she didn’t know what to tell her 2-year-old daughter, Luna, about the jolly old elf.

Teigen said that she and her husband are just figuring out what they want their holidays to look like, and it might not be the typically traditional things. With Luna just getting old enough to understand all the different holiday elements, the couple is considering how to make the season their own.

“She’s just learning about Santa. I didn’t even know if I wanted her to believe in Santa. … I had no idea which way I wanted to go with it,” Teigen said.

“John and I are just like, ‘I don’t know, we’ll figure it out when she asks, I guess.'”

The pair were very busy entering the holiday season. Around Halloween, they filmed their special, A Legendary Christmas, which aired the day after Thanksgiving. With that out of the way, the pair can focus on Christmas itself.

“It’s definitely a stressful time, but I think now that Thanksgiving is over we can really focus and hone in on Christmas and gift-giving and just being around family,” Teigen added.

The pair sang holiday standards and Legend even wore a Santa hat during the holiday special. They also hosted guests like Stevie Wonder and Kris Jenner. Furthermore, Legend released a Christmas album this year, also called A Legendary Christmas, featuring classics like “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

But that doesn’t mean the couple is going to do everything by the book, especially this year, which Teigen says has gone by very quickly.

“This year is especially weird because I feel like the holidays really just snuck up so quickly,” she said at the Chase #OneLessThing Holiday pop-up shop in Manhattan.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teigen also revealed her favorite gag gift for Christmas at the Chase pop-up event. She told Bustle that she loves to buy silly cooking gadgets on Amazon to surprise her loved ones. Right now, she’s particularly excited about the Rollie egg roller, which turns a raw egg into a tube-like shape that you can fill with various ingredients.