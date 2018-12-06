Dorit Kemsley Faces Plastic Surgery Rumors Before ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Premiere, See Photo

Dorit Kemsley looks different in recent photos.

Dorit Kemsley has been looking a lot different over the past several months as she and her co-stars film the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After spending the last several months dodging reports regarding her alleged dog drama with former friend Lisa Vanderpump, Kemsley is now facing new rumors of plastic surgery and recently, All About the Real Housewives polled readers about their thoughts on her new look.

On December 6, the outlet shared several of Kemsley’s latest Instagram photos and asked their readers if the reality star had “gone under the knife (again).” All About the Real Housewives then gave their readers choices about whether or not they believed Kemsley’s new look was the result of plastic surgery or something else.

Among the poll options were “good makeup,” “plastic surgery,” “injections,” or “a little bit of everything.”

Hours after the poll was shared, 57 percent of readers had chosen “a little bit of everything” while 29 percent of readers chose “plastic surgery.” The other two options were fairly even with their responses.

Just a short time ago, Dorit Kemsley posted the photo below and received a number of critical messages from fans, some who questioned if the photo was truly her.

“Who is that?” one person asked.

“Is that you?” added another.

Other Instagram users accused Dorit Kemsley of going under the knife, some of who suspected the reality star had undergone a nose job and received fillers in her face.

In addition to the plastic surgery rumors, Kemsley’s name has been thrust into the spotlight recently after a dog she adopted from Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogs ended up at a Los Angeles animal shelter. As some may have heard, Vanderpump reportedly became upset with Kemsley after she gave the dog to a friend, who later abandoned the animal at a shelter.

“Dorit did adopt a dog from Vanderpump Dog Foundation. She loves animals and has always been a huge supporter of Lisa’s rescue efforts. Everything was great for awhile, the kids (son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2) loved the dog and everything was fine,” a source told People magazine.

Then, after the animal bit one of her kids, Kemsley was forced to get rid of it.

“It was a bad bite,” the source said. “It was pretty traumatic. Dorit and PK talked it out and decided that the best thing to do was find a new loving home for the dog. They were heartbroken, but made the decision for the safety of their young kids.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.