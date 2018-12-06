Transcripts From Trump Aides To Be Sent To Mueller By House Democrats

Democrats set to gain control of the House of Representatives in January are planning to send a series of transcripts to Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia’s alleged hacking of the 2016 presidential elections, Reuters reports.

The transcripts are testimony from some of Donald Trump’s aides and close associates. Democrats want the transcript examined for mistruths, according to sources cited by Reuters. Trump’s former advisers Roger Stone and Corey Lewandowski are among those who testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Also on the list are Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Donald Trump, Jr.

Those interviews are among the documents that will be sent to Mueller by House Democrats.

This move isn’t necessarily motivated by malice toward Trump or the Republican party, per Reuters. Just last week, Michael Cohen pled guilty to lying to not one, but two Congressional committees about Trump’s business dealings in Moscow, Russia. Michael Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer for over a decade.

In late September, a proposal from the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee to release the full transcripts of interviews was struck down by Republicans on the committee.

There have only been three transcripts made public so far. The interviews with former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, private military contractor Eric Prince and research firm founder Glenn Simpson have been released.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“All we have decided is to provide the Special Counsel with the transcripts so that his team can evaluate them for evidence, as well as potential perjury,” said Patrick Boland, spokesperson for Adam Schiff, the incoming Democratic chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Roger Stone invoked the Fifth Amendment in order to refuse the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request to share documents and testimony, according to Politico. The Fifth Amendment, among other things, gives everyone the right not to incriminate themselves in criminal activity.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has reportedly provided “substantial evidence” to Mueller’s team to assist in the investigation. Mueller stated this week that he will not be recommending jail time for Flynn because of his strong cooperation, according to the Huffington Post.

Michael Flynn held his position for less than a month before being fired by Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Flynn has already had 19 meetings with Robert Mueller and Justice Department officials. Flynn provided details to the investigation early, helping the team outline a roadmap to follow.

Donald Trump has called the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt” many times on social media.