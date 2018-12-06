‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Needs A Miracle To Survive

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Nikki Newman needs a miracle to survive her latest round of falling off the wagon, and you’ll never guess who she goes to for help.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) decides that Victor (Eric Braeden) is his prime suspect in J.T.’s murder case. That’s because Rey finds a gun with Victor’s fingerprints on it and a shirt with J.T.’s blood on it. Before J.T. disappeared, Victor had issues with the man, and in Rey’s book, that gives him a motive for murder.

Obviously, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know the real truth, but they’re not about to confess to that yet. Victoria dealt with their blackmailer, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Reed (Tristan Lake Lebeau) returns to Genoa City full of fury at his grandfather, who also happens to be missing in action right now. That means Victoria has her hands completely full. She’s thrilled when Nikki decides to come up with a plan to push Rey away from marking Victor as the murderer.

Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest about what fans could expect going forward.

“The secrets and lies are spinning out of control. Victoria did her part in keeping Tessa in line, so she is more than happy to have Nikki take the driver seat and manage this situation. Nikki comes up with what she thinks is the perfect plan to throw Rey off Victor’s scent.”

Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nikki Newman Fights For Her Life In Hospital https://t.co/9Oj5gQm6Yj pic.twitter.com/8TdWUOqw1r — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) December 5, 2018

Of course, Nikki is also stressed, much like her daughter. Unlike Victoria, though, Nikki is a recovering alcoholic. Her genius plan is to get to Rey through his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). There’s one small problem, though. Nikki didn’t count on succumbing to her alcohol addiction while trying to convince Mia to put pressure on Rey to lay off the Newman family.

During a cozy meeting with Mia, Nikki sees a bottle of alcohol. When Mia steps out of the room, Nikki puts just a bit into her coffee cup, and just like that, she’s off the wagon — again.

“Nikki’s drinking will put her on a very dangerous path headed straight for disaster,” said Young.

“Nikki’s drinking has gotten her into some trouble in the past but this time it will take a miracle to save her!”

Perhaps that miracle may come in the form of Victor’s return to Genoa City. Inquisitr reported that The Mustache will be back with a vengeance just in time for Christmas. It sounds like she will need a holiday miracle to survive the rest of 2018.