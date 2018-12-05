Golden Globes 2019 Will Be Hosted By Andy Samberg & Sandra Oh

The hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes have been made official. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have been chosen to host the 76th edition of the awards show, according to a report by E! News.

In a statement released announcing the news, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said Samberg and Oh are the “perfect choices to host this world-class event.”

“They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.”

The duo follow some entertainment royalty in leading the festivities and celebrating the finest people in entertainment, including Seth Meyers, who hosted in 2018, Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 host, and Ricky Gervais, who took care of hosting duties in 2016, 2012, 2011, and 2010, along with co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who led festivities for three years in a row from 2013 to 2015.

Nominations for all of the categories including film and television will be announced on December 6.

The hosting announcement is among others that have come in the lead up to the release of the full nomination list. On November 14, Isan Elba, who is the daughter of actor Idris Elba and businesswoman and makeup artist Kim Elba, was tapped to be the Golden Globe Ambassador for 2019. Upon receiving the news, the 16-year-old Elba expressed how glad she was to receive the honor.

“My dad just sent me a text telling me I was the Golden Globe Ambassador. I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I didn’t even know how that process works. Is there a process? I’m really honored that they picked me, to say the least. It was literally awesome!”

The 2019 edition of the awards will include a new award statue for winners, which will measure 11.5 inches tall, 3.75 inches wide, and 3.75 inches deep. The new trophy will be made of made of brass, bronze, and zinc and weigh 7.8 pounds.

The Golden Globe Awards will be airing at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, 2019, on NBC.

In the announcement of the commencement of a relationship between NBC and the Golden Globes that will mean the ceremony will air on the network for the next eight years, Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said, “We look forward to airing the Golden Globe Awards on NBC for the next eight years at least. We’ve been the proud home of the Globes since 1996, and over those decades we’re honored to have been part of its transformation into Hollywood’s most joyous awards ceremony…This year will be no different.”