Reality Steve Teases ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood & His Gal May Have Spoiled Pairing On Social Media

Every season, Bachelor and Bachelorette fans are anxious for spoilers regarding the final rose recipient, and in some recent seasons, serious hints or even full-fledged spoilers have emerged via social media due to the final couple themselves. Now gossip guru Reality Steve is sharing some details that have people speculating that Colton Underwood and his gal may have accidentally followed that same path.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have already dished out details on Colton Underwood’s final rose pick, although viewers won’t see it all play out on-screen for a while yet. On Wednesday afternoon, however, Reality Steve took to Twitter to share some potentially massive spoilers that may have confirmed his earlier scoop.

As Reality Steve shares, recent social media posts potentially confirm that the gal said to be Colton’s final pick has been spending time with him this week. As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Underwood is said to pick bachelorette Cassie Randolph and leave Spain engaged to her.

Now, Reality Steve is sharing some shots that include Cassie on social media along with something from Colton’s Instagram page that may or may not have Cassie in the background.

Underwood posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing him in a suit and he says he took off the elf onesie he had been wearing in another post. The Bachelor fans noticed that someone is standing right behind him taking the picture for him as he looks in the mirror.

The person taking the picture has a red phone cover and light pink polish on her nails, and this connects what Reality Steve has already termed “polish-gate.” While it’s impossible to tell exactly who is standing behind Underwood in the picture he shared, Reality Steve shared a screenshot from Randolph’s social media showing her with nails that look to be a match to what can be seen in Colton’s shot.

In addition, Reality Steve shared a very recent Instagram photo from Amy Randolph, Cassie’s sister, and Cassie’s phone can be seen on the table in a red case. As the Bachelor spoiler guru notes, this isn’t nearly as absolute a situation as what has happened a couple of times in the past within the franchise. However, the nail polish paired with the red phone case is fairly compelling.

(SPOILER. MAYBE.) Now, it’s not Arie and Becca posting pics from the same backyard within 20 minutes of each other last year, but, did it happen again? Do we have fingernail polish-gate now? I mean, they look awfully similar… pic.twitter.com/8cT9pNarpi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 5, 2018

As Bachelor fans may remember, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin had a couple of “oops” moments during the undercover time of their relationship last year too. They both posted photos on Instagram, just minutes apart, seemingly placing them in the same poolside location during a safehouse visit. In addition, a friend of his had posted a group shot that seemed to include Kufrin during another weekend visit.

Perhaps the most shocking spoiled ending of all came during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette season. Reality Steve had reported that she chose nobody, and Kaitlyn accidentally spoiled the season herself by sharing a Snapchat video showing her lounging in bed during a weekend visit with her actual pick, Shawn Booth.

As the gossip king shared in a subsequent tweet, he didn’t even pick up on “polish-gate” himself and he said he can’t necessarily blame Colton and Cassie for this one, if it is Randolph taking the photo of Underwood. It looks like they tried to be careful to ensure she couldn’t be seen, but Bachelor spoiler fans are experts at uncovering clues and somebody was bound to notice this little tidbit.

Does this reinforce Reality Steve’s spoilers about Colton Underwood picking Cassie Randolph on the next Bachelor season? Could his spoilers be wrong and this social media “polish-gate” involve someone else? One way or another, fans will watch it all play out beginning on Monday, January 7 and everybody is anxious to see just what develops.