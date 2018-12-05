‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Eric Braeden Teases Victor’s Long Awaited Return!

After a long absence, The Mustache will return to Genoa City.

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victor is currently missing, and nobody in Genoa City knows where he is at the moment. Not even his wife, Nikki Newman, can reach him, and panic is setting in.

While earlier this fall, Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden announced a month-long vacation to Germany and shared many of his fun times there via his Twitter account, Victor’s long absence from Genoa City caused some fans to grow increasingly worried about the actor’s status on the show.

Recent Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr showed that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is worried sick about her husband. Things have gone absolutely crazy with the stables at Newman Ranch burning down, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) named Victor as a prime suspect in J.T.’s murder due to items he finds at the Ranch.

Since Braeden’s vacation, Victor has only appeared twice via video chat to lure Summer (Hunter King) away to Dubai to run the Newman office there. Thankfully, the beloved soap vet took to Twitter to let his fans know when to expect him back on the screen. As it turns out, Victor will return just in time for Christmas.

Yesterday, the actor told his delighted fans that he’ll return to their daytime television screens on Friday, December 21. Of course, his date may not have included the fact that today’s Y&R episode was preempted due to the state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush, according to Soap Opera Digest. If his return date did not account for that, fans might find themselves waiting a bit longer to see their favorite sudser villain back in town.

I‘ll see you all on FRIDAY, DEC 21st pic.twitter.com/nNSM9vxBgf — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) December 4, 2018

Of course, that still means Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and the rest of the Newman family will have to somehow make it through the next few weeks before The Mustache returns to town to help put an end to the spectacular disaster their situation has become.

Until then, Nikki will face her old demons of alcohol and possibly even a relapse of her multiple sclerosis as she struggles to hold down the fort while somebody puts a target right on her household over J.T.’s murder. The Fab Four just cleared things up with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and her blackmail when this new threat popped out of the woodwork.

In soap time, waiting until December 21 for Victor’s return seems like forever, but most likely he will ride in just in the nick of time.