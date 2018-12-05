Trumps, Obamas, and Clintons’ Greetings Include ‘Cold Shoulder’ At Bush Funeral

The present and former presidential couples appeared to embark on an awkward greeting at the George Bush Funeral today.

Donald and Melania Trump greeted Michelle and Barack Obama at the funeral services held for George HW Bush today. It seems some reports put the Clintons as being left out of a handshake greeting by Donald Trump. A group of six of the world’s most influential people sat side-by-side today but the tension was seen on some of their faces as the camera panned the group.

This group consisted of Donald and Melania Trump along with past president’s and their spouses. This also included Hillary Clinton who is not only a former first lady but Trump’s 2016 presidential rival.

Trump and the Obamas as well as Trump and the Clintons, have said some rather negative things about each other in the past. So when reports suggest the sitting arrangements might have been uncomfortable for this group you might understand why.

While Donald and Melania Trump acknowledged the Clintons when first arriving, he only shook Barack and Michele Obama’s hands. There wasn’t any hand extended to Bill Clinton or Hillary, according to The Guardian.With that said, you can see by the photo above how far away Donald Trump was from Bill and Hillary Clinton. Extending his hand that far away looks virtually impossible.

The Guardian also describes how “Trump gives the cold shoulder to the Clintons,” yet another report has Trump leaning over specifically to catch Hillary’s eye and giving her a wave. That report by the Boston Globe has Hillary acknowledging Trump’s wave with a “terse nod.”

The Globe also paints Hillary as someone who “did not even spare Trump a glance.” CNN deems the present and former White House dwellers as the “uneasy president’s club” convening at George Bush’s funeral.

I'm Ripley, and this broadcast is the Alien Queen Mother snarling into my carotid artery. And I am living for Carter's side eye: Presidents + 1 all in a row. https://t.co/wVE1FamcPy via @HuffPostPol — Burn (@thedemig0d) December 5, 2018

CNN also has Trump shaking the hands of both Barack and Michelle Obama, but not the hands of Bill or Hillary Clinton. Many news articles today focus on Donald Trump’s past words for the presidents who came before him and Hillary, who was his 2016 opponent.

At the same time, not too much was mentioned about Bill and Hillary’s latest road show. Reports about the Clintons’ speaking tour includes a series of negative Trump comments. On their first stop of this paid speaking tour, they only sold about 3,300 seats in an arena that holds 19,000.

During their first stop on this tour Bill Clinton said that Trump had “compromised” the “moral leadership” of the US for the world. Hillary Clinton also churned off a series of shots against Trump when it was her turn to talk.

In a break from recent tradition – and in accordance with President George Bush’s wishes – #Trump was allowed no speaking role at the funeral. Seated in a row with the four former presidents, this was his awkward first meeting since his inauguration.https://t.co/HaKiDlFPl3 — Neil Marshall #FBPE (@ANMarshall) December 5, 2018

Hillary Clinton talked about Trump’s opinion of himself. She said – “He said today that his gut and his opinion is a lot smarter than peoples’ brains. Literally you can’t make this stuff up. A dozen times your head is spinning.” This was one of the several shots she reportedly took at Trump during their first event on their speaking tour.

Then there’s Michelle Obama who wrote in her memoir how Trump’s birther conspiracy endangered her daughters. So while the news focuses on what Trump has said about the past presidents and his 2016 opponent, there’s also plenty said about him. With that said, there’s probably a good reason that this group appeared somewhat uncomfortable at times today.