Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Cultural Leonesa Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Barcelona can move a step close to their fifth straight Copa del Rey trophy when they host third-division side Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona can movie one step closer to winning their fifth straight Spanish Copa del Rey trophy, according to Sportsmole, while Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa — who now occupy fifth place in Spain’s third tier — will be hoping to pull off an historic upset. But that is the only way they will reach the Copa del Rey Round of 16 for the first time in 59 years, as they face the Spanish La Liga champions in a match that will live stream from Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, December 5, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Barcelona take a 1-0 lead from the first leg of the Round of 32 tie — played in Leonesa on October 31, per Sky Sports — into the second-leg match. This means that the Leon-based squad must defeat the mighty Barca by at least two goals to advance.

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde is taking steps to make sure that does not happen, according to Marca.com, with the knowledge that advancement in the Copa del Rey is essential to achieving Barca’s goal of scoring a treble — winning the league, cup and UEFA Champions league trophies in a single season.

Nonetheless, Valverde is also taking the opportunity to rest many of his top players — with Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and five-time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi all being given the night off, according to the FC Barcelona official site.

Striker Aridane Cabrera (l) leads Cultural Leonesa with five goals in 14 games. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa Copa Del Rey second-leg clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the Copa Del Rey stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the “Blaugrana” vs. “La Cultu” match live stream for free.

In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Barcelona-Leonesa Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match.

In the United Kingdom, a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Cultural y Deportivo Leonesa Copa del Rey match will be offered by Eleven Sports. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Cultural Leonesa vs. FC Barcelona, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Cultural Deportivo Leonesa may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.