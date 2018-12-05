Drew Barrymore Reportedly Says No To $1,000,000 Deal From Weight Loss Company, According To ‘OK! Magazine’

The diet plan didn't sync up with Barrymore's lifestyle, reports 'OK! Magazine.'

Drew Barrymore has been in the public eye for most of her life. The actress, 43, has been performing since she was 11 months old. And with such a long and varied career, the star has had to turn down her fair share of projects. But when a weight loss company approached her with a lucrative offer, the actress knew she had to say no.

In a new story by OK! Magazine, sources close to Barrymore say that she was offered $1 million to lose 50 pounds. However, the Charlie’s Angel star said no to the proposal. According to people close to the actress, it’s a matter of priorities.

Barrymore is a single mother to daughters Olive, 4, and Frankie, 6. With a hectic schedule that includes filming, making appearances, and promoting her FLOWER Beauty line, Barrymore has to be selective about how she spends her time. And ultimately, sources indicate that she’d rather bond with her daughters than spend extra time at the gym.

In the past, Barrymore has been frank and open about her struggles with drug addiction, and she’s made no secret of her weight issues either. The actress recently lost 20 pounds for her role in The Santa Clarita Diet, a Netflix series about a woman who becomes a flesh-eating zombie. In order to be authentic, Barrymore felt that it was only fitting to go for a high-protein diet.

Since then, Barrymore’s weight has fluctuated — and she’s just fine with that. While sources close to the actress say she’s aware that she’s gained weight, Barrymore isn’t stressing. Instead, she’s focusing on her business, her friends, and her close-knit family.

The decision to avoid the world of weight loss products comes at a good time. Many high-profile celebrities have come under attack for selling similar items on Instagram, including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. The Kardashian family has long been proud promoters of diet teas and shakes meant to help people slim down fast.

Unfortunately, there’s been significant backlash to this growing trend. Many fans have called out the stars for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, or offering unrealistic expectations for these products. As the controversy grows, more and more celebrities are thinking twice about jumping on the weight loss train — even when offered big bucks to do so.

While she won’t be pushing weight loss products any time soon, Drew Barrymore has plenty of other projects to keep her busy. The actress and mom is getting ready for season three of The Santa Clarita Diet, which is expected to drop on Netflix in the spring of 2019.