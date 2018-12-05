‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Reacts After Katie Maloney Questions Engagement To Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about Katie's negative comments about her engagement.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got engaged during Monday night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules — but before they did, Katie Maloney admitted that she felt it was “too soon” for Taylor to propose.

“I can’t say that Jax and Brittany have fixed their relationship, but I would not bet on that they had,” Maloney said during a confessional, via a report from the Daily Dish on December 4.

Speaking out on her co-star — and friend’s — comments on Monday night during the new episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cartwright said that while she wasn’t thrilled to hear Maloney’s doubts, she was also well-aware of her friend’s concerns about her relationship.

“Honestly, I was upset to see that, but at the end of the day, I know my friends are trying to look out for me. They were worried about me over everything that happened last year,” Cartwright shared. “And also, I know that Katie is so happy for us now. She’s one of my very best friends. So at the end of the day, I just have to remember the journey that we all took.”

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, the majority of which aired earlier this year, Taylor was seen admitting to cheating on Cartwright after about three years of dating. Cartwright’s co-stars, and friends, were furious.

Although Cartwright did split from Taylor temporarily, at his request, the couple ultimately got back together at the end of last year, much to the dismay of many viewers.

“Obviously, I know all the fans and everything isn’t gonna believe our relationship right away and how happy we truly are and how much he’s changed right away. I know this,” Cartwright continued. “But he has, and everyone will see it. And at the end of the day, we’re happy.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright became engaged during Monday’s Vanderpump Rules at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California — which was a favorite spot of his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

As Taylor revealed on the show, Cauchi left him money when he died — and Taylor chose to put that money towards the ring he purchased from jeweler Kyle Chan. Chan was also the jeweler to Tom Schwartz, who married Katie Maloney in August 2016 during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars — don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.