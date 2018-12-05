Sophia Bush Opens Up About Relationships And Why She Stays Friends With Her Exes

Sophia Bush sat down with Anna Faris for Faris’ new podcast, “Unqualified,” and opened up to the fellow actress about her past relationships, and why she chooses to remain friends with some of her exes.

“When I look back at the way I have operated – also by the way as a serial monogamist for a long time, and stuck in relationships that were not good for me – I now look back and go, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault, it’s not their fault.’ Even the guys who f–ked up so bad—and I’ve had a handful,” Bush confessed.

The actress has had her fair share of relationships with famous men. She was married to her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray for five months after a brief engagement. Bush also dated OTH alums James Lafferty and Austin Nichols. Bush told Faris that she and Nichols are still close and recently went to lunch together.

In 2013, Bush linked up with a Google program manager, Dan Fredinburg, whom she remained friends for some time after their split. Fredinburg’s death in 2015 — after succumbing to head injuries following an avalanche on Mt. Everest — shook Bush to her core, and she opened up to Us Weekly about how losing one of her best friends shattered the actress.

“Losing one of my best friends a few months ago shattered me. There were days I felt like my body had been turned inside out. I felt like my heart was on the outside of my body and everyone who came near me was stabbing me,” she told Us.

Bush has remained single for years since her public splits and corresponding heartache, but she told Faris she refuses to settle. The Chicago P.D. actress surrounds herself with her friends, who she tells Faris fulfill her life tremendously. She told Faris that no man is worth her time unless he is “the man,” and that she’s proud of her independence, and so any new relationship would have to add some serious value.

“When I got off a rollercoaster in my last relationship with a person who I love but who like, the relationship was so bad for me, I finally went, ‘Enough! Just enough! I’m good, I’m done. I have companionship because I have the most tremendous community. My friends are so special and amazing, they are like ride-or-die, travel the world, show up at 2 a.m., like, good humans,” she continued.