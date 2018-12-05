Kate Middleton Reveals That Prince Louis Is Already Practicing His Royal Wave

It looks like the youngest royals are growing up fast — at least based on a discovery made during a visit by Prince William and Kate Middleton to the RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday. The purpose of their trip was to meet with the families of service members. While talking to one of her fans — and their baby daughter — in Cyprus, Middleton revealed that 7-month-old Prince Louis has already begun learning how to wave, based on a report by E! News.

Once Louis has mastered his wave, he can join his three-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, who debuted her own royal wave back in October. She greeted onlookers at the wedding of Princess Eugenie, per E! News.

While serving as a bridesmaid at Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Charlotte revealed that she had become quite skilled in royal etiquette despite her young age. In front of crowds gathered around the church seeking a glimpse of the royals — as well as many more watching on television and live-streaming online — Charlotte stole the show. She blew kisses to the public, and showed off her royal wave to the crowds while sitting in a car.

She did have a minor hiccup during proceedings, taking a tumble as she walked upstairs to the ceremony. She quickly recovered, however, and returned to her bridesmaid duties as if nothing had happened. After the ceremony was complete, Charlotte once again showed off her royal wave as she said goodbye to the married couple, as they left the church as husband and wife.

Louis has been rarely seen in public with Kate and William since his birth, missing out on the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while his siblings Charlotte and Prince George were in attendance. However, the youngest royal did make an appearance in the portraits of the royal family that were released last month.

In some candid shots, it was revealed how much Louis was enjoying his rare appearance in the spotlight. He was seen showing off a big smile while grabbing his grandfather’s face — his grandfather being Prince Charles. As reported by E! News, in another image released by the royals, Charles is seen holding baby Louis in an adorable pose.

Spending time with his grandson is something that Louis’ father, William, would like to see more of in Charles — according to an interview he gave as part of the BBC documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70, detailed E! News.

“It’s something I’m working on heavily. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children,” said William. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely — and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he is there, he’s brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.”