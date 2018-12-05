Ivanka rocks the designer's clothes even though Hearst has publicly dissed the Trump administration.

It’s unclear what kind of message Ivanka Trump is trying to send her stepmother, Melania, but social media is finding it to be shady at the very least. The eldest daughter of Donald Trump wore an outfit on an international trip by a designer who has been incredibly vocal about her dislike for the Trump administration, refusing to dress the First Lady.

Express points out that Ivanka Trump arrived at the G20 Summit wearing an off the shoulder pants suit by designer Gabriela Hearst who has publicly stated that she wants to “take down” the Trump administration. Considering that both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner are employed by the Trump administration, another designer might be a better choice unless perhaps you are making a statement.

In 2017 when Melania Trump’s team reached out to request clothing from Gabriela Hearst, they were told no, that Hearst wouldn’t give the First Lady clothing.

“If they want to wear the clothes, they can buy the clothes.”

A White House reporter pointed out that despite the bad blood, Ivanka still wore Hearst’s designs to high-profile events.

“@IvankaTrump is wearing this @gabrielahearst suit. Hearst is a vocal critic of Trump administration policies. Her 2017 collection was actually inspired by female Democrat Senators, including @KamalaHarris @SenDuckworth.”

Post G20: El look de Ivanka Trump para la ópera me encantó, pero llevar un look de una diseñadora uruguaya en Argentina… mmm no sé. Es de Gabriela Hearst, que está residenciada en NY. pic.twitter.com/2mv0AuvFMe — La Editora Glam (@LaEditoraGlam) December 2, 2018

Gabriela Hearst doesn’t mince words when talking about her dislike for all things Trump and promoting her line inspired by the women of the Democratic Party.

“Before, we were thinking about dressing Hillary, and now it’s like, how do we bring Donald Trump down? Women that put their strength and their qualities in the service of others seemed like a good reference to keep us motivated.”

Gabriela Hearst isn’t the only designer who refuses to dress Melania Trump, but none have been as publicly vocal. Melania Trump stated that designers she would never wear have said they won’t dress her.

“Tom Ford came out and said he was not dressing Melania. He was never asked. I never liked him or his designs. He’s never had something to dress like that [pointing to his wife, who was in the room at the time].”

W Magazine says that this was a major fashion and political faux pas for Ivanka Trump to attend an event her father is attending wearing designs by a very vocal critic of his policies.

Hearst has also worked in collaboration with Planned Parenthood, another group that both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tried to defund.