Rush Limbaugh Calls George HW Bush Media Tributes ‘Phony’

Once again, Rush Limbaugh is speaking his mind on a hot topic.

As family members prepare to lay the late President George HW Bush to rest, tributes from fans, celebrities, and family members have been pouring in ever since he passed away Friday evening. But not everyone thinks that the tributes are exactly genuine. During an appearance on Fox News earlier this morning, Rush Limbaugh called out the media, calling their tributes to the 41st President ‘phony,’ according to Real Clear Politics.

It all began with Fox News‘ Shannon Bream asked Limbaugh why he thought that the media was “fawning” over George Bush and how he was such a “great” and “different” Republican leader than others. This was after she explained that they needed to rework some headlines to “mediate negative reaction to the death of President Bush,” and Limbaugh had a strong opinion on the matter.

“Well, it’s phony. They never treated him this way when he was president. There were vicious to him, like they are vicious and partisan to every Republican. I think it’s just a vehicle for them, Shannon, to be able to contrast what they think Trump is versus the way they are telling us Bush was.”

“The thing is that they never treated George W. Bush this way and George H.W. Bush, either one of them this way,” he continued. “They had just as much animus for Bush 41 and Bush 43 as they do Trump, for different reasons.”

In Rare TV Appearance, Rush Limbaugh Tells Shannon Bream the Media's Praise for George H. W. Bush is 'Phony' https://t.co/K9EG2ZVTGn pic.twitter.com/zM8CIImOaC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 5, 2018

The outspoken radio anchorman went on to say that the media’s current agenda is to get rid of President Donald Trump and they will do anything that they can to drive down the public’s opinion of him. The 67-year-old also claims that the media has a “made up image” of George HW Bush and basically by playing up what a good Republican President that he was makes Trump look worse and worse to the public.

To end his rant, Limbaugh says that the nice things that the media are saying about the late 41st President are all true including the class, dignity, and sophistication that he led with, but the media just never portrayed him that way when he was actually President and that’s why he’s making a big deal out of it.

George HW Bush’s state funeral will be held today at the Washington National Cathedral, where son George W Bush is expected to give a eulogy. Following the service, Air Force One will fly the 41st President’s body to Texas for another private funeral. He will then be buried next to his wife Barbara and daughter Robin on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.