Some viewers are calling for Adam to be fired after he threw his support behind one Team Adam act & not the other.

Adam Levine is being widely slammed on social media after making a very controversial choice on The Voice on December 4. Per Hollywood Life, a number of fans were quick to call out the coach on Twitter after seeing him enthusiastically throw his support behind contestant Reagan Strange during the “Instant Save” despite another of his acts, DeAndre Nico, also finding himself in the bottom three.

Per the site, instead of dividing his attention and calling for fans to vote for both of his Team Adam contestants, he instead only encouraged fans to show their support Reagan, who was too sick to perform during the Instant Save.

Per Too Fab, Adam called Reagan an “unbelievably talented little girl” and pointed out that she was “unable to fight” to stay on the show because she wasn’t able to sing again. “I have two little girls at home. The thought of breaking [Reagan’s] heart by not urging everyone to give this girl a shot to redeem herself next week would be too far beneath me.”

Levine was referring to his two daughters, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 9-month-old Gio Grace, with wife Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, admitting that he would want somebody to fight for them if they were in the same position.

He then failed to encourage viewers to vote for DeAndre, despite him also being on Team Adam, even telling the contestant as he stood on stage that he was purposefully throwing his support behind Reagan and not him.

???? It be ya own! Adam Levine turned his back on Deandre Nico tonight on #TheVoice #VoiceSaveDeandre #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/Xp5iOswQAw — A (@Anamenobodygot) December 5, 2018

Telling DeAndre that he loves him and appreciated his performance, he added that although he thought both contestants should go through to the semi-finals, he had to “fight for her properly, because she didn’t have a voice to fight tonight.”

“That’s all I can say. It’s weird,” Levine then added of his decision.

Fans of the singing competition reacted with a wave of criticism across social media after the episode aired on NBC this week, with some even calling Adam’s decision not to equally support both singers on his team “disgusting.”

“Adam Levine, that was the most disrespectful action taken by a coach I have ever since on this show,” one fan tweeted, calling his actions on the December 4 episode of the show “just disgusting.”

Adam Levine, that was the most disrespectful action taken by a coach I have ever since on this show, how in the world do you blatantly in front of millions say you are throwing your support to someone who is not performing. Just disgusting, WOW#TheVoice pic.twitter.com/BRev0TQUGx — Renee (@6a6eaa13bcf0414) December 5, 2018

Yeah, Police, I would like to report a robbery. Adam Levine completely stole DeAndre Nico's thunder on #TheVoice tonight. #VoiceSaveDeAndre pic.twitter.com/BM7BIHjdU2 — Taylor M. Street (@writer6) December 5, 2018

RETWEET this if you think Deandre Nico was robbed beacuse Adam Levine pushed for everyone to vote for Reagan Strange for some odd reason. #TheVoice#voicesaveDeandre pic.twitter.com/bp8yrErx8T — Pellegrino Sippin' (@bradDeleovan) December 5, 2018

Another said on Twitter, “Adam is officially the worst coach on the planet. And how the hell is DeAndre supposed to work with a coach who literally just threw him under the bus??? I’m disgusted by Adam right now. #TheVoice #VoiceResults.”

Others even called for the coach – who alongside Blake Shelton has appeared on every single season of the NBC series since it first began in 2011 – to actually be fired from the show for his actions choosing one of his contestants above the other.

“You screwed DeAndre big time. You should be fired for what you did. That was [embarrassing] for me to watch on TV. I can’t imagine how embarrassed you made DeAndre feel,” they tweeted while voicing their disapproval of the Maroon 5 singer’s controversial move.

Another wrote on Twitter calling for execs to fire Levine, claiming that they thought his move was “totally unprofessional.”

As first reported by Variety back in September, despite some calling for him to retire his red spinning chair following his latest move, Levine has actually already signed on the dotted line to return to the show next year for what will be his 16th consecutive season.

Adam will be returning to The Voice once again for Season 16 in 2018 alongside Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, who will be serving as a coach on the NBC show for the very first time.

Reagan eventually made it through to next week’s semi-final where she’ll compete against fellow contestants Kymberli Joye, MaKenzie Thomas, Kirk Jay, Chevel Shepherd, Chris Kroeze, Sarah Grace, and Kennedy Holmes.

The Voice Season 15 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights. The finale is set to air on December 19.