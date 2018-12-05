Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media After Being Bullied By Her Fans

Pete Davidson has allegedly blocked Ariana Grande on social media. The Saturday Night Live star is trying to distance himself from the pop singer two months after their engagement ended.

On Monday, December 3, Davidson took to his Instagram with a missive to his fans and the people who have bullied him since his split with Grande. Reportedly her fans have been relentless in bullying the comedian and Davidson had heard enough when he posted the following on social media.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference,” he wrote on Instagram. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”

Grande’s fans have blasted the SNL star upon the couple’s split after a whirlwind courtship and engagement.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Davidson blocked the pop star on social media and “is trying to distance himself from her narrative for his health.”

“Pete is dating again,” the same source remarked to Us. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

The singer has also bounced back after their split, releasing a new song titled “Thank U, Next” where she addressed the former loves of her life, including Ricky Alvarez, Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Davidson. She thanked Davidson in the tune, saying she was “grateful” for him.

Within the pages of her video’s Burn Book a-la Mean Girls, she penned “Sorry I dipped,” leading viewers to believe she was the one who called off their engagement.

Grande revealed she has been blocked by Davidson to a fan in an Instagram story. On the same day Davidson posted his missive, Grande admitted she doesn’t have access to Davidson’s posts.

“I have never encouraged anything but forgiveness. I care deeply about Pete and his health and would never encourage any kind of mistreatment,” the singer wrote.

“I haven’t seen any of it because I’m blocked but I want you to know that I would never want or encourage that ever and you should know that. I care about him deeply.”

She encouraged her fans to spread love instead of hate.

“I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler to others,” she wrote. “I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to be gentler with others, even on the internet.”