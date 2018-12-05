‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, December 3: Brooke Tells Taylor She Knows Her Secret

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 3 states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) went to his dad’s office to discuss the shooting. He told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that Hope (Annika Noelle) knew that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) had shot him. Per Soaps, Liam admitted that he was the one who had told Hope. Bill was upset because Liam had increased the risk of the secret coming out. Liam thought that Taylor was dangerous and that she should leave town. Bill changed the topic and talked about their relationship. He told Liam that he would always be there for him.

Steffy recalled how Liam told her that he had told Hope about Taylor’s secret. Just then Taylor entered her office. The two started to talk about the shooting. Steffy inquired if the therapy was working and Taylor became emotional. She found therapy really difficult and painful as it brought up the feelings of losing Phoebe. She said that she wasn’t the person who shot Bill, before changing her mind and saying that maybe it was. Steffy assured her again that Bill wouldn’t tell the police.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was left reeling when Hope told her that Taylor was Bill’s shooter. She learned that the only people in on the secret were Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Liam, and Bill. Brooke opined that Taylor was dangerous and wondered why she was not in jail. She stormed off to Steffy’s house.

Liam attempts to convince Bill that Taylor remains a threat to their family's safety. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pRsVvuBLfv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fj39GK6NUx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 3, 2018

Steffy summoned Hope to her office. Hope confirmed that Liam had told her the truth about the shooting. Steffy said that her mother was receiving help, but Hope remained concerned about Taylor’s unpredictability. Both she and her mother had had intense confrontations with Taylor. In light of Taylor and Brooke’s volatile past, she was worried about Brooke if Taylor should snap. Steffy tried to persuade Hope not to tell anybody else the truth about Bill’s shooting. Hope then told Steffy that she had already told Brooke.

Taylor was at Steffy’s place and talked to the nanny who left soon after. Brooke entered and wanted to know if Taylor had permission to relieve the nanny. Brooke said that she saw Taylor in a new light and now knew what she was capable of. Taylor had no idea that Brooke knew about her past crimes and wanted to know if she was there to apologize. The two old rivals argued before Brooke dropped the bombshell. She said that she knew that it was Taylor who had shot Bill. Taylor was floored.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.