Donald Trump Jr. Posts A Meme Depicting His Father As The Star Upon A Christmas Tree

“Couldn’t decide between an angel or a star so I picked both," read Don Jr.'s Instagram post.

Donald Trump Jr. is using the Christmas season to draw further attention to his father, President Donald Trump. Don Jr. posted a meme to his Instagram page depicting a statue of his father being used as the primary ornament on top of a Christmas tree. The sparse tree has a few traditional ornaments, with the statue of Trump placed as the tree topper. The mini version of the president shows Trump standing on a podium and raising his fist in a less than celebratory way, according to Newsweek.

“Couldn’t decide between an angel or a star. So I picked both,” the meme says.

Knowing the meme might not be taken so lightly by some viewers, the president’s son made sure to let his followers know he was kidding. He captioned the post with a variety of hashtags including “triggered,” “Christmas,” “tree,” and “star,” before finishing it off with a few American flag emojis.

Donald Trump Jr. is not without his own fan base, boasting a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram. His post was received well by those standing in support of his father and had acquired over 81,500 likes by the end of Tuesday.

“This is awesome! Yes, your father is both an Angel, a Star, and a BOSS!!!” one Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, others shared a similar sentiment by referencing President Trump’s famous campaign slogan, “Make America great again.”

As expected, the comment section wasn’t devoid of some negativity, with some Instagram users not finding it very comical, and one commenting that President Trump “wants a pardon for Christmas,” in reference to the legal issues Trump could be facing in wake of the Robert Mueller investigation.

Mueller is currently looking into the role Russian leaders may have played in the 2016 presidential election. Many opponents of the president are looking forward to more information being divulged regarding Trump’s meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who allegedly supplied him with incriminating evidence against then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

One Instagram user even went so far as to suggest that the president could find himself celebrating next Christmas in prison.

“Lol wonder what kind of Christmas trees they have in jail,” the user wrote.

The eldest son of President Trump is not afraid to share controversial material on his Instagram page. Often noted as the strongest defender of his father of all the Trump children, Don Jr. has been quick to call out anyone who publicly opposes his father.