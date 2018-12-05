The Megyn Kelly Fallout At NBC Is Creating A Lot Of Casualties

Megyn Kelly’s lawyers and NBC’s lawyers are close to reaching a deal that will leave the former anchor with $30 million. It will leave many of her former staff members without jobs, according to Raw Story.

The Today hour that Kelly used to host had its own set and its own staff, most of whom will be let go once the deal is finalized. NBC is ready to pay Kelly all the money left on her contract rather than argue it out in court. Kelly had inked a three-year deal with NBC and was only with the network for about half that time before she was let go.

Kelly came under fire for making controversial comments about wearing blackface for Halloween at the end of October. She disappeared from NBC soon after the incident.

Not long after Kelly and NBC split ways, Fox News released a statement that they aren’t looking to change their lineup in any way, effectively suggesting they likely won’t be hiring her back. Kelly was a well-known Fox News personality and hosted her own hour on the cable network before she moved to NBC.

At Fox News, Kelly made many controversial comments about race. The things she said became their own national news stories, which suggests her personality might have been well-known to NBC.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Meanwhile, NBC is making some big changes to distance itself from all memories of Megyn Kelly. Her hour of Today, the third hour on the network, was broadcast from Studio 6A. NBC is planning on moving the hour to Studio 1A, where the first two hours of Today are filmed, according to Variety.

The third hour of Today will be coming from its new studio beginning on January 7.

Since Kelly’s exit, the hour has been hosted by a group of anchors that includes Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreier. Sometimes, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are seen on the hour as well.

NBC has reportedly been left scrambling in the wake of Kelly’s quick departure. Some of the technical staffers who worked on Kelly’s hour will stay with NBC, but it’s unclear just now how many of those who previously worked with Kelly will remain a part of the network.

Megyn Kelly recently did her first interview since leaving NBC, but oddly did not mention the network in the interview. She spoke with U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail, and mostly discussed Christmas and her own holiday memories, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.