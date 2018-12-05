WWE News: Matt Hardy Says He Isn’t Retiring From His In-Ring Career

In a recent interview, Matt Hardy squashed rumors that his professional wrestling career is over.

Matt Hardy’s social media has certainly painted the picture of a man who’s putting an end to his professional wrestling career. Apparently, that’s not the case, as Matt Hardy recently did an interview with SportsKeeda where he outright denied that he’s done wrestling.

When he was asked whether retirement was something on his radar right now, Matt Hardy was quick to say it wasn’t in his plans right now.

“No, no it’s not. I took time off to heal some nagging injuries and I’ll be back sooner rather than later,” Hardy said in the interview.

“So, I’ve been doing this twenty-six years. I was just a little beat up. I was given a little time off. From when I’ve been back, for over a year and a half, I was full time. I did everything.”

So why was Hardy off TV aside from the nagging injuries? In the SportsKeeda interview, he explained what was happening at the time he left.

“Jeff was off with the surgery, so just had a little bit of time off. I think Bray needed a little time off. He’d had a car accident.”

A few weeks ago, Hardy did an interview with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory show, where he denied retiring, but that one seemed to fly under the radar a bit more.

“People throw around the word retirement where typically, I guess, if someone teases that, it’s retirement, but retirement is not a word I ever said. I never said retirement. I said, ‘I need to go home,’ and I really did,” Hardy said to Garcia.

However, in the interview with Garcia, he didn’t completely close the door on retirement, either.

“I needed to address some issues I was having with my lower back and my hips. If I can bounce back from those issues and get back in the ring and be physical, that’s great and if I can’t, we’ll do whatever we need to do on-air to figure out something entertaining for Matt Hardy.”

The last time we saw Matt Hardy in a WWE ring was July 30 on Monday Night Raw. On that show, Hardy and Wyatt lost a tag team match to The Revival.

However, while he hasn’t been in the ring, Hardy appeared on the WWE Network in The House Hardy Halloween Special, but he didn’t do anything physical on that show. As reported by the Inquisitr, Matt Hardy said that there would be more episodes from the Hardy Compound, so whether he hangs up the boots or not, we’ll almost certainly see plenty of “Broken” Matt Hardy in the future.