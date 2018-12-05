Miley Cyrus Reveals How She’s Doing After Her Home Was Burned Down In The California Wildfires

Miley Cyrus is working on recovering emotionally after she lost her home in the California wildfires, People is reporting. Cyrus talked about moving forward during an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday, November 4. The singer is currently promoting her new song with Mark Ronson called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” Cyrus also starred in the music video for the song which had fans buzzing over the symbolism and messages she was trying to send. While Cyrus was devastated when the home she shared with actor Liam Hemsworth burned to the ground, advice from her dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, helped her shift focus from the wreckage.

“Honestly, I’m in a really good kind of healing place right now,” Cyrus said of losing her home.

“My dad has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments.’ And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go. So I’m starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it’s a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.”

While some might see the loss of a home as a step backward, Cyrus says she wants to use the experience to help propel her further in life.

“For me, I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth,” she said.

“I think I always, you feel like you don’t have control, especially when something happens that’s a natural disaster because there is no beating nature; it is really what it is. To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, ‘What am I gonna do about this?’ and being able to be an active member of my community — not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbor — has just been really a big growing experience.”

Cyrus also talked about what was saved in the fire — love. While the home was destroyed, Hemsworth uploaded a photo on Instagram that showed the survival of decorative letters that read “L-O-V-E.” Both Cyrus and Hemsworth found this significant, and Cyrus told Seacrest that there is “love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong.”

“That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time,” she shared.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth have spoken out frequently encouraging the public to support organizations that aid the victims of the fire, and they themselves donated $500,000 to the Malibu Foundation. Some other organizations helping victims are the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the California Fire Foundation.