‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Says She’ll Likely Never Trust Kailyn Lowry Again

Jenelle Evans is only in touch with one of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Although the mother-of-three used to have a friendship with all of her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, she is now only speaking to the series’ newest addition, former Teen Mom 3 star Briana DeJesus.

“The only one I get along with is Bri (Briana DeJesus),” Evans revealed to Hollywood Life on December 3.

As for Lowry, Evans confirmed that she and Lowry don’t talk — and said that she didn’t think she’d “ever trust her again” — which isn’t too surprising. After all, the couple have been at odds for years, and Evans’ husband has been attacking Lowry on social media for the past several weeks.

After Eason’s most recent Instagram disses aimed at Lowry, in which he accused the mother-of-three of wanting to sleep with anyone and everyone, Evans fired back at Lowry after a fan wondered why she was “always on [her] case.”

“She need to worry about her sexuality and why she can’t keep a man,” the fan wrote.

“Maybe she’s confused about her sexuality,” Evans’ response read.

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have also been battling it out on Twitter. In fact, their drama recently became so tense that Evans actually blocked her former friend from following her page.

Amid the drama, Lowry has been focusing on her family and her many business ventures — including her new haircare line, which she launched days ago.

An insider’s quote about the tension between Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry from months ago was included in the Hollywood Life report.

“It’s no secret that Kailyn can’t stand Jenelle, but she’s still very worried about her and her poor innocent kids,” the source said in October.

At the time of the statement, rumors were swirling in regard to an alleged attack Evans suffered at the hands of her potentially abusive husband, David Eason.

“This is not the first time that there’s been talk about David and domestic violence. His ex had a restraining order against him, and the way Jenelle has totally isolated herself with him has gotten a lot of people frightened for her – even Kailyn,” the insider added.

While it was Evans who accused her husband of violence during a now-public 911-call, she later recanted her story and insisted that Eason did not actually assault her at their home.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV next year.