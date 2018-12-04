Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Will Serve As Jax Taylor’s Best Man?

Find out who Jax Taylor chose.

When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright get married next year, Tom Sandoval will be at the groom’s side as he serves as Taylor’s best man.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on December 3, Sandoval confirmed he was chosen for the honor and revealed why he was definitely the best choice.

“I’m a great best man on a wedding day,” he explained to the outlet on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. “I always come prepared whether it’s fans or umbrellas for the sun.”

According to Sandoval, he believes a good best man will be creative and receptive to what the groom wants and should always be sure to listen to what they are told. He also said he plans to be a good friend to Taylor throughout the process and will insure he has the “best time ever.”

As for his role in the planning of the bachelor party, Sandoval said Taylor has already thrown a couple of ideas out about what he wants.

“We’re still working on it. I want him [Jax] to do what he wants to do and have a great time. I don’t think he’s 100 percent yet,” Sandoval explained.

Also during the interview, Tom Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, predicted Jax Taylor would be a bit of a diva when it comes to the ongoing planning of his bachelor party and upcoming wedding.

“Impatient, particular and just very, ‘It’s my day this is my time,'” she suspected. “I just see it!”

“I’m preparing myself to deal with a little bit of a groomzilla for sure with Jax,” Sandoval admitted.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been dating one another since Season 3 of Vanderpump Rules and moved in together after the show’s fourth season. However, when it comes to planning for a wedding of their own, that may never actually happen. After all, Madix has made it clear that she does not have a desire to get married, nor does she want to have children.

Instead of planning for a future wedding, Sandoval and Madix are hoping to soon buy a house and get out of the apartment they’ve been living in for the past few years.

“I want to get out of there as soon as possible,” Sandoval told The Daily Dish in April. “That’s one thing that me and Ariana are looking forward to is getting a house together: getting out of that apartment.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.