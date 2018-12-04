TV And Radio Coverage Schedule For Funeral Of Former President George H.W. Bush On Wednesday

The 41st president's funeral will have plenty of coverage for those around the country to take part in.

Late on the evening of November 30, 2018, former President George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94. He was proceeded in passing by his wife Barbara who died earlier this year and many felt as if it was only a matter of time for him after that. As he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, the public is able to go there and pay their respects to the 41st president with his funeral to take place on Wednesday, and there will be plenty of coverage for those around the world.

As the world prepares for the 41st President of the United States to be laid to rest on the morning of Wednesday, December 5, 2018, not everyone can be there to offer their respects. That is why there will be a lot of television and radio coverage so others can see some of the funeral and hear the eulogies.

The American flags at the White House and around the country are flying at half-staff and will for a full 30 days as ordered by President Donald Trump. Wednesday has also been declared a national day of mourning to honor George H.W. Bush.

As reported by CBS News, a state funeral will be held for Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Come Thursday, a memorial will be held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston before being buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas later in the day.

Former President George Bush is the 32nd person to lie in state. Here’s what that means. https://t.co/Z4jINvXE5I — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 4, 2018

The state funeral for former president Bush begins at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and there will be different networks providing coverage. Here are just some of the ways that viewers can watch or listen to everything taking place on Wednesday as put together by AdWeek.

CBS

Coverage will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET on CBS, CBSN, CBS News’ digital streaming news service, CBSNews.com, and all TV viewing platforms. There will be different correspondents in multiple locations to bring as much coverage as possible.

CBS News Radio’s coverage will begin at 10 a.m. ET and continue through the funeral service at the National Cathedral and also afterward. Once the state funeral for former president Bush is completed, there will be a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews to transport him to Texas.

ABC

George Stephanopoulos will be in New York and hosting the coverage which begins at 10 a.m. ET. Streaming service ABC News Live will provide coverage across multiple outlets and social media sites while ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com will also have plenty of content.

ABC News Radio will begin its coverage early on Wednesday as well.

NBC

Early on Wednesday morning, there will be coverage hosted by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie with Brian Williams hosting on MSNBC. NBC News will also provide a lot of coverage of former president Bush’s funeral along with numerous anchors and White House correspondents.

Fox

Coverage of the funeral will begin at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier as the hosts. Numerous correspondents and anchors will join them throughout the day as the funeral and services progress.

On Thursday, December 6, Shepard Smith will be the anchor for live coverage of George H.W. Bush’s funeral service in Houston, and that begins at 11 a.m. ET.

FoxNews.com, FoxNewsRadio.com, and Fox News Radio affiliates across the country will carry plenty of coverage too. Every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115, Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide updates on Wednesday.

PBS

Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday for TV channels as well as on social media sites.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org, and C-SPAN Radio will all have live coverage throughout the day on Wednesday as well as Thursday.

CNN, local stations, and other networks will also carry coverage of the state funeral for former president George H.W. Bush on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. The 41st funeral is lying in state and visitation is open to the public for those wishing to pay their respects. All of those who are not able to be in Washington, D.C., though, can still watch or listen to coverage of the funeral thanks to multiple cable networks and channels.