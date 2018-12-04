Hoda Kotb Slapped With Bizarre Lawsuit, Per ‘Radar’

The plaintiff even cited former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in her odd claims.

The Today Show staff has been plagued with scandals over the last few years, with long-time host Matt Lauer being accused of sexual harassment and most recently Megyn Kelly being fired over her comments defending blackface. It turns out that those weren’t all of them, as current Today Show host Hoda Kotb was slapped with a bizarre lawsuit over the summer, Radar reported, that cited a number of odd claims including harassment and stealing.

According to court documents obtained by the news outlet obtained from the United States District Court of New York, a 54-year-old woman named Tracey Glover filed a lawsuit against the talk show host earlier this summer on August 7, 2018.

Glover alleged in the filing that Hoda “stalked, harassed and stole monies from me that was allotted to me by Human Reproductive Research Center.”

And as if these claims weren’t strange enough, the plaintiff even cited that former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle, were in cahoots with the journalist to pull off the “scam.”

According to the plaintiff, Hoda was “captured” by whistleblowers who were trying to prevent Glover from obtaining employment–which she supposedly succeeded in, as she wildly claimed that the news anchor was present at “every place I went to apply for work” with an offering that stopped her from getting a job.

It appears, however, that Glover’s outrageous claims were seen as just that by the court, as the lawsuit was dismissed just days later on August 13.

“The court must dismiss a complaint, or portion thereof, that is frivolous or malicious, fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted, or seeks monetary relief from a defendant who is immune from such relief,” the court dismissal reads.

“She wishes the public to hear her story that she has been part of a ‘highly secretive reproductive research government fraud cover up,'” the dismissal continued. “Plaintiff’s allegations rise to the level of implausible, and there is no legal theory on which she can rely.”

Hoda seems to be completely unphased by the outlandish allegations that were brought against her this summer, as she has never addressed the situation publicly and has been going about her life as usual.

