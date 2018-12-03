Michelle Obama Advises Meghan Markle On How To ‘Maximize Her Impact For Others’

The former First Lady has some wise words for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle may be far away from her homeland, but it does not mean that she’s alone. In fact, former First Lady Michelle Obama has some advice for the new royal. Since Obama was also thrust into the spotlight and had her every move scrutinized too, perhaps Meghan may glean some hard-won pearls of wisdom from her.

Good Housekeeping recently interviewed Obama as she was promoting her new book “Becoming.” Michelle was asked what she would tell the duchess as she’s adjusting to her new role in the palace, and she answered candidly.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot.”

“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters… I think it’s okay – it’s good, even – to do that.”

However, Obama also knew that she had an obligation to use her platform for good. She promoted cause that she thought were worthy of attention and garnered a lot of praise for highlighting various issues. But Michelle revealed that there’s a secret behind choosing the work you want to engage in.

“I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”

It appears as if the Duchess of Sussex has already found her niche, and has been championing this cause long before marrying into the royal family. Meghan has already been quite vocal about women’s issues and has proudly declared, “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” per Royal. During the royal visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, she gave an impassioned speech about empowering women through education, as The Guardian reported.

Michelle and Barack Obama also have a friendship with Prince Harry. The former President of the United States has even been interviewed by the Duke of Sussex, and delighted audiences with their obvious camaraderie. Michelle and the red head also have a firm bond, with the former first lady even sharing some photos on Instagram where her “friend Prince Harry” joined her to surprise some students at a Chicago high school.

Michelle is more than some politician’s wife who is projecting her experience onto the newly wed. Both she and Barack know Prince Harry, have met his family, and have lived in the spotlight for years. Meghan has some pretty incredible people rooting for her.