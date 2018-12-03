Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Adorable Video Of Son Greyson Naming Colors Following Autism Diagnosis

The sweet video shows a very special family moment.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is capturing priceless family moments and sharing them on Instagram. The Jersey Shore star has been all about social media lately, sharing multiple videos of her adorable children. And this weekend, she shared one that was extra special.

This weekend, Farley posted a video of her 2.5-year-old son Greyson Valor proudly repeating the names of colors. It’s a precious moment, made all the bigger for one important reason: Greyson is autistic.

According to People, Farley revealed the diagnosis back in November. Back in August, the reality star had stated on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that her song was not yet speaking. Farley also explained how Greyson was attending therapy three times a week.

The video shows Greyson proudly repeating the words “red,” “yellow,” and “blue” upon being prompted. And little Greyson is dressed to impress in the cute video. He’s decked out in an Incredibles costume and even brings along a doll from the popular franchise to keep him company while reciting colors.

JWoww’s caption was appropriately proud.

“The way he says Yellow makes my heart explode.”

JWoww wasn’t the only proud parent this weekend. Her ex, Roger Matthews, posted an equally proud picture of their son. In the video Matthews shared with the world, Greyson can be seen to identify the colors of several plastic balls before slamming them with a toy hammer.

“The sky is the limit for this kid,” wrote Matthews in the caption. “Red, Yellow, Blue.”

Since his diagnosis, Farley has been a passionate advocate for her son. She’s also worked to raise awareness for autism and has encouraged other parents to help their children with early intervention and therapy.

Despite having filed for divorce back in September, it looks like things are currently cordial between the two Jersey Shore alumni. Farley called it quits after eight years, citing irreconcilable differences.

But not everyone was ready to throw in the towel regarding the relationship. Matthews has repeatedly insisted that they are working on their relationship, complete with grand romantic gestures and even an anniversary dinner, but it looks like for now at least their focus is squarely on their children.

Besides Greyson, the couple shares 4-year-old daughter Meilani. The two met on Season 1 of Jersey Shore and welcomed their first child in 2014. The divorce is still ongoing, although reports indicate that proceedings have slowed down. Whatever the state of their marriage, it is clear that the top priority for both JWoww and Matthews are their children. And from the videos, Greyson is flourishing!