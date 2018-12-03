Buffalo Bills Defender Jerry Hughes Confronts Referee He Says Called Him A ‘B**ch’ After The Game

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes saved some of his fight for after the game.

After a testy game that included a series of controversial calls, video showed Hughes getting into a confrontation with a referee in the tunnel following the game. Hughes appeared to say that the ref called him a “b**ch.” The Athletic reporter Matthew Fairburn reported on the confrontation, saying it quickly became heated as players and referees were leaving the field.

“Hughes was fuming. Had to be restrained,” Fairburn wrote.

Video of the confrontation showed Hughes being led away from the officials by a teammate, but continuing to yell angrily as he walked down the tunnel. The video did not catch the entire exchange or appear to show the obscenity the referee reportedly said to Hughes.

But the video makes it very clear that Hughes was not happy about the exchange.

“When I see him on the street, I’m going to knock him out,” Hughes said.

But in an interview after the game, Hughes said he had no recollection of the confrontation.

“Who was angry?” Hughes said to reporters, via NYUpstate. “I lost the game so I’m supposed to be angry. We just played our butts off for four quarters and we came six inches short of winning the football game. So I think myself, with a lot of Buffalo Bills fans are probably upset right now. That’s just the nature of sports. Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose.”

Jerry Hughes got into an altercation with an official after the game and then couldn't recall it a few minutes later in the locker room. #BUFvsMIA https://t.co/4WoC0uXmk2 — Buffalo Bills News (@billsupdates) December 2, 2018

Jerry Hughes is no stranger to controversy in the NFL. In 2015, the NFL fined him $31,000 for a penalty-filled game against the New York Giants in which another member of the Bills scrapped with wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

“Hughes was fined $23,152 for abusive language toward an official, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game,” ESPN noted. “He was also fined $8,681 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in which the NFL said he head-butted an opponent.”

Jerry Hughes runs off field and straight to officials, getting in the face of one in particular. Clearly something said that set Hughes off. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4uuqHL9mLM — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 2, 2018

Hughes and several other members of the Bills were upset at missed calls in their 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, including late hits on quarterback Josh Allen that were not flagged. The Bills ended the game with 13 penalties for 120 yards, including a series of penalties that allowed the Dolphins to continue what turned out to be the go-ahead drive.

The Big Lead speculated that Jerry Hughes will once again be in danger of a fine after his confrontation with the referee.