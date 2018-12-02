Donald Trump Cancels Press Conference After G-20 Summit, Saying It Would Be Disrespectful After Bush’s Death

Out of respect for George H.W. Bush’s death, President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled press conference on Saturday, December 1, at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Per an article by CNBC, the press conference was designed to tout the “great success” of the summit. President Trump took to Twitter and said that he would wait until his return to the United States to hold the press conference and brief the press on the outcome of the summit.

“I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20….,” Trump said in the tweet. In a consecutive tweet, he wrote the following.

“….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

Per CNBC, President Trump’s move came as markets were hoping to see a more relaxed relationship between the United States and China on trade. During the summit, Trump met with the Chinese President, Mr. Xi Jinping, at a rescheduled dinner, where President Xi reportedly said that the two countries should cooperate more to strengthen ties.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

At the summit, G-20 leaders agreed to introduce reforms in the World Trade Organization (WTO), make progress to the taxation of the digital economy and maintain the ongoing efforts to address the issue of climate change. However, when drafting the communique that referenced the protectionism or unfair trade practices, the group sidestepped “taboo words,” the report detailed. Considering the tensions between the U.S. and China, this was viewed as a very important step.

Per a report by Politico, Bush’s death was announced by his office on the evening of Friday, November 30. President Trump publicly mourned his death and released a statement where he praised the country’s 41st president as a World War II veteran and lifelong public servant, and added that he had a “sound judgement, common sense, and unflappable leadership.”

“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump had a strained relationship with the Bush family, and when former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in April, Trump did not attend the funeral. He also lambasted their son, Jeb Bush, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The White House, however, announced on Saturday that Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend Bush’s funeral in Washington D.C. Per the Politico report, Trump was also “scheduled to speak with former President George W. Bush on Saturday morning.”