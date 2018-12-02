‘B&B’ Spoilers For The Week Of December 3: Bill & Ridge Stand By Taylor

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 3-7 reveal that Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) has at least two men in her corner, much to Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) disgust. In the meantime, Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) has not stopped plotting to get Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) together, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, December 3

Brooke is left reeling after Hope (Annika Noelle) tells her that Taylor shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). B&B fans will remember that not too long ago she said that the person who shot Bill was still at large. She opined that he should hire a body guard, and wished that the person could be caught to pay for their crimes.

Liam is still convinced that Taylor is a threat to Hope, their unborn child, and Kelly. Inquisitr reports that he will go to see Bill to try and convince him that Taylor has not changed and that she is still unstable. However, Bill has already seen Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about her mother and she promised to rein Taylor in. He will not call the cops on Taylor much to Liam’s dismay. Bill works to convince Liam that Taylor would never harm anyone except himself.

Tuesday, December 4

Pam is determined to get Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) out of Eric’s life. For that she needs Donna on her side. She speaks to Donna and they make some plans.

Now that Brooke knows Taylor’s secret, she confronts her. Taylor will be caught unawares as Brooke begins hurling accusations at her.

Wednesday, December 5

Pam keeps Quinn busy while Donna models for Eric. It seems as if Donna is trying to remind Eric of what he’s missing and Pam is only too glad to help her out.

Brooke learns that Bill knows that Taylor was his shooter. She will be stunned when she finds out that Bill chose not to call the cops on Taylor. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Bill will remind Brooke that he also did not press charges against Ridge and that he also intends to honor that promise.

Thursday, December 6

Ridge and Brooke will argue about who is more dangerous: Taylor or Bill. Of course, Brooke feels that Taylor is more unstable while Ridge feels that the opposite is true.

At Steffy’s party, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Taylor meet. The two doctors immediately click and enjoy each other’s company.

Friday, December 7

Liam and Hope will talk about how unstable Taylor is. Liam still has concerns about Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) safety around her grandmother.

Taylor has had an intense week of confrontations, and will turn to Steffy and Ridge. She will tell them her deepest fears.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.