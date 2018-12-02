As Russia Investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtained a new guilty plea from Donald Trump's former lawyer, Trump himself has been 'spooked' and 'completely distracted,' insiders say.

After a period of outward quiet leading into the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller burst back into headlines this week, eliciting a second guilty plea from Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, as Inquisitr reported. Muller also took Trump’s 2016 campaign chief, Paul Manafort, back to court for lying to the special counsel’s investigators, even after striking a plea deal of his own with Mueller, avoiding a second trial on a range of financial crimes, as Inquisitr reported.

Mueller appears to be moving closer to Trump’s inner circle of associates and even family members; he may now have both Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. in his sights, as Inquisitr has also reported. Trump has grown “spooked” and “completely distracted” by the new developments, according to what a source told CNN Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Michell Kosinski, who reported the source’s information via Twitter.

“Trump headed to the G20 in a terrible mood, spooked and completely distracted,” Kosinski wrote, as Trump departed for the G20 summit meeting of world leaders in Argentina. “(Trump) has downgraded some bilateral meetings that he didn’t want to do in the first place, feeling there’s nothing in them for him.”

The latest moves in the Russia investigation by Robert Mueller (above) have reportedly “spooked” Donald Trump. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump’s attorney and public spokesperson regarding the Russia investigation, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, admitted in a CNN interview that Trump has been “upset for weeks” over developments in the Mueller probe.

Giuliani claimed the the case of Trump’s bad mood was “the un-American, horrible treatment of Manafort.” But why Trump considers Manafort’s treatment “un-American” was not made clear. Manafort was convicted in August of eight counts of financial crimes, including tax fraud and bank fraud, and the former Trump campaign chair later pleaded guilyt to a pair of serious charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice in Mueller’s investigation, according to the Washington Post.

Mueller’s latest moves to apparently close in on Trump took place despite Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and replacing Sessions with a staunch ally and outspoken opponent of the Mueller probe, Matt Whitaker. Trump himself appeared to reveal in a recent interview that he brought in Whitaker to stifle the Mueller Russian investigation, as New York Magazine reported.

But if Whitaker was appointed to the post to stop Mueller, he proved ineffective last week. As the Washington Post revealed, Whitaker was notified in advance of the move to extract a guilty plea from Cohen, but did nothing to stop it.