Former President George Herbert Walker Bush Dead At 94

George Herbert Walker Bush's death was announced by his family just before midnight on Friday night.

The 41st president of the United States, George Herbert Walker Bush, has died at age 94. His death was announced by his family late Friday night (just before midnight). His health was known to have been declining over the past few months.

The entire country mourns the death of Bush as he was not only credited for ending the Cold War but for creating the global coalition responsible for ousting the Iraqi forces from Kuwait. Bush’s political career extended over three decades. Bush was the last veteran of World War II to serve as POTUS.

Bush’s political career included serving as the Vice President of Ronald Reagan for two terms before becoming the first incumbent vice president to be elected as POTUS dating back to 1836 with Martin Van Buren.

While he did lose his bid as re-election for POTUS, he had the pleasure of seeing his son, George Bush Jr. become the 43rd President. People often referred to the duo by nicknames “41” and “43” to distinguish which George Bush they were referring to.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” his son, George W. Bush Jr., penned in a statement shared by family spokesman Jim McGrath on Twitter just before midnight on Friday night.

“George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

As USA Today reminds us, the death of Bush Sr. follows just months behind the death of his wife, Barbara, who passed away at the age of 73.

“His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other,” Bush's grandson Jeb Bush Jr. wrote. “We will miss him dearly.” https://t.co/IoFcX3BSMK via @HuffPostPol — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 1, 2018

On April 22 – just two days after the funeral of his late wife – George Sr. was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for a blood infection.

Bush’s family was often referred to as a dynasty as he and his son George Jr. were not the only members of the family tree to explore a political career. His father Prescott served as a U.S. Senator and his son Jeb was the Governor of Florida. While it is a bit of a given, his wife Barbara had the honor of being the First Lady during his presidency.

'A patriot and humble servant': Barack Obama pays heartfelt tribute to the late George H.W. Bush, who died last night aged 94. Obama had visited Bush just this past Tuesday https://t.co/mRuBcPvGnH — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) December 1, 2018

According to TMZ, Bush is survived in death by his five children, 17 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. George also had a daughter named Robin who passed away at the age of three from leukemia.

Rest in peace, George Herbert Walker Bush.