Or buy them in anticipation of the upcoming movie 'The Queen's Corgi.'

At the intersection of royal watchers and canine enthusiasts are the favorite dog breed of Queen Elizabeth, the Welsh Corgi. If you are looking for a small gift or stocking stuffer for the Anglophile who has everything, consider some cuter Welsh Corgi cookie cutters, which can be made into Pembroke and Cardigan varieties; Pembrokes, stumpy tail smaller body, Cardigans, shepherd type tail and a heavier build.

Romper says that Corgi Cookie Cutters can be used to make cute treats for a royal baby-watching party, specialty holiday treats, or ironic dog biscuits. Queen Elizabeth had a whole pack of Corgis at one point, and two Dorgis, or Dachshund/Corgi mixes, but the last surviving one passed just before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A company out of Brooklyn called Corgi Things sells these in sets of three in three different sizes. With even the smallest amount of skill with some royal (of course) icing, these cookies can look pretty professional. A quick warning from Romper: these cookie cutters are not dishwasher safe, and should be washed by hand with warm soapy water and dried flat.

These cookies would also be great for a party to celebrate a new movie coming out in the spring called The Queen’s Corgi. The claymation style film will tell the story of a Corgi named Rex, who finds himself as the pup of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

But if you’d prefer a Corgi cookie cutter in copper and your Corgi in an action pose, you can try the Competitive Agility Dog Running Pembroke Welsh Corgi Cookie Cutter from Amazon. This is a large (five inch) cookie cutter from a profile position.

For Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday, Vanity Fair Magazine put the monarch and her remaining Corgis on the cover, and did a story on the royal and her dogs, explaining that they were hearty enough to join her around the barn with her horses and small enough to pack in the car, plane, or train for travel.

A Kensington Palace source said the dogs used to go from royal residence to royal residence with the queen without much trouble.

“They are good travelers, and at the time of my consulting Her Majesty, she personally used to drive the dogs along the highway linking Central London to Windsor Castle in the west, in a beat-up old General Motors Estate car.”

Queen Elizabeth vowed not to take on any more dogs because it wouldn’t be fair for the dogs to potentially outlive her.