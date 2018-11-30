Duchess Catherine explains how the family gets ready for the holidays.

This year will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first holiday season with three children with the addition of Prince Louis to the royal household, and the couple happily has their hands full.

Town & Country says that even though Prince Louis has not been seen publicly very often, his mother shared recently on a trip to Leicester that her youngest is doing well.

“Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”

Kate Middleton explains that right now, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting excited for Christmas.

“They’re doing well, thank you. They’re getting excited for Christmas time because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

Middleton also gushed about her excitement that with the new baby for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Louis will have a contemporary in the family.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also teased that the world will get another glimpse at Prince Louis soon when their family Christmas card is released to the public.

On the same trip to Leicester to pay their respects to those killed in a recent helicopter crash, which took the life of Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, Kate Middleton shared an anecdote about life at home with Prince William and the three children.

But first, she laid flowers and a note down at a memorial for those who perished.

“To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.”

Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess chatted with Kate about Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and the duchess shared a funny story about a brand new nickname Prince William has received.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'”

Middleton seemed amused that the whimsical nickname has stuck, and says it’s the simple things about parenting that are so special to her.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”