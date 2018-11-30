Kyle Richards Addresses Lisa Vanderpump ‘RHOBH’ Feud: ‘The Ball Is In Her Court’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she has reached out to her co-star.

Kyle Richards says she has “made an effort” to work things out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump amid an ongoing feud that has rocked the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Richards revealed that she has reached out to Vanderpump but has not heard back from her.

“I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do. As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court … I don’t want to get myself in trouble here.”

Richards also clarified recent headlines that hinted that the rest of the Real Housewives cast had “iced out” Lisa Vanderpump by skipping her annual Vanderpump Dogs charity gala earlier this month. Richards explained that she wasn’t even invited to Vanderpump’s charity event this year.

“The other years I was invited, I received an invitation. I know she might have said that it’s a charity and you can just show up … but in the year’s past, we’ve been invited. I received an invitation, I went, I supported Vanderpump Dogs. But two cast members were invited and the others weren’t. So if you’re not invited, you don’t want to show up where you’re not invited, where you don’t think you’re going to be welcome, you know?”

It is unclear what prompted the feud between Lisa Vanderpump and her RHOBH co-stars, but there have been rumors that the SUR owner’s husband Ken Todd and Kyle Richards got into a heated argument while filming the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo hit. There have been other reports that one of the Housewives allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie.

Whatever the cause of the drama, Kyle Richards has been vocal about the fact that she just wants peace with her longtime friend and co-star. Richards has also gone on record as saying she doesn’t want to see Lisa Vanderpump walk away from the show ahead of its milestone 10th season, as previously shared by Inquisitr.

Lisa Vanderpump has said very little about the ongoing drama with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates. During a recent appearance on CBS’s The Talk, Vanderpump acknowledged that she has had a difficult year in both her personal and work life and that “things got very complicated.”

Vanderpump also addressed her castmates’ decision not to attend her Vanderpump Dogs event.

“Well, basically, it’s a charity gala. You expect people to buy tables and support it, but I wasn’t in a great place with them,” Vanderpump told The Talk. “So the fact that they didn’t come was disappointing, but it hasn’t been great.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo in early 2019.