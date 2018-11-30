Sofia Richie Shares Heartwarming Picture With Dad Lionel On Instagram

Sofia Richie may be extremely busy as of lately, but she always finds time for her dad.

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable father and daughter picture of herself cozying up to her dad, Lionel Richie. Sofia was dressed to impress in a Chanel ensemble, complemented with big statement golden jewelry and dramatic eye makeup, while her hair was styled into a sleek hairdo.

Dad Lionel kept things cool in a full-on black outfit, as he proudly smiled and cheered his daughter at what appeared to be the set of a photo shoot. The 69-year-old musician shared the very same picture on his own Instagram page, alongside the caption “Can’t wait to see your new cover…”

Just the day before, Sofia had been spotted rocking a much more casual look as she stepped out for lunch with a girlfriend in Beverly Hills. According to the Daily Mail, the blonde bombshell wore a casual white sweater and jeans combo, which she paired with chunky white sneakers and a black bag, as she went for brunch at Italian restaurant E Baldi. She wore her tresses down and tried to keep a low profile by going make-up free and wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

These outings with family and friends come just days after her boyfriend, Scott Disick, decided to spend Thanksgiving with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. And it seems like Sofia wasn’t too happy with the decision, as sources said she even wondered “if this is the beginning of the end of their relationship.”

“She loves him a lot and would be devastated to lose him to Kourtney. Sofia invited Scott to spend Thanksgiving with her and her family but was totally cool and understanding when he decided to spend the day with his kids instead.”

“But when Sofia saw Kourtney post the pics of Scott with her and the kids together, looking like a happy family, it was like a dagger in Sofia’s heart,” an insider told Hollywood Life. For Thanksgiving, Kourtney shared a photo of her with the children and Scott, saying how “grateful” she was for being able to spend the special occasion with her family, including her sisters and the father of her kids.

“Sofia feels like no matter how hard she tries to be everything to Scott, she can never compete with Kourtney who has given Scott his kids,” the source added.