‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Griffin Breaks News To Ava Of Kiki’s Death & Obrecht Reaches Out To Britt

Soap fans have been waiting for months to see things get juicy in Port Charles, and it is finally happening this week. Ryan killed Kiki, and General Hospital spoilers tease that heartbreak will spread throughout town during Thursday’s show as people learn of the brutal murder.

There had been a lot of rumors swirling around that Kiki may be killed off at Ryan’s hand, as actress Hayley Erin is focusing on her role on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists. Even those who were bracing themselves for this eventuality would probably admit that the scenes so far this week — those in relation to the violent storyline — have been brutal, and there’s a lot more yet to come.

Now, General Hospital spoilers tease that viewers will probably want to keep tissues handy throughout the November 29 show. Griffin will apparently be the one to tell Ava that Kiki is dead, and the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, teased via Twitter that Maura West’s scenes as Ava during Thursday’s episode will be riveting.

Ava had essentially disowned Kiki, but she hardly envisioned her daughter being murdered by a madman. Of course, this news is just the tip of the iceberg.

Viewers know that, eventually, Ava will learn that “Kevin” is really Ryan — and that he is the one who strangled Kiki to keep Ava in town. Not only that, but Ryan then spent little time after the murder talking Ava into hopping into bed with him.

RIP Keeks. Much love to my @GeneralHospital family, I’ll miss you guys. Thank you for this wonderful, wild ride in daytime. I’ll always be grateful to the fans who embraced Kiki through the years, my life wouldn’t be nearly this beautiful without your constant love and support XO pic.twitter.com/Cca1U1tehv — Hayley Erin (@HayleyErin) November 28, 2018

The scenes involving Griffin, Ava, and “Kevin” are sure to be powerful on Thursday, but General Hospital spoilers detail that there’s plenty of action on other fronts on the way. Jordan will be working with her team to investigate this murder, and Griffin will quickly become a primary focus.

In addition, Maxie will be understandably unsettled by Kiki’s death. Peter, who volunteered to drive her home, will notice that she’s rattled — and offer to stay, so that she’s not alone. Julian will reel when learning of his niece’s death, as will Sonny and Carly by the looks of things.

Elsewhere, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Anna will pay Britt a visit — and discuss the next step in their plan to trap Obrecht. Britt will end up on the phone with Obrecht, but it looks as if Liesl will be suspicious of this conversion from the start. Can Britt convince Liesl that she’s not colluding with Anna?

The weekly sneak peek shared via Twitter teases that Kiki’s death could change everything, and viewers know that they can expect brilliant scenes from Roger Howarth — as Franco learns the news as well. So far, fans seem fairly divided on the show’s decision to kill off Kiki, rather than to recast or just write the character out of the show for a while. However, there is no doubt that this murder will generate a lot of emotional content for everybody, and General Hospital spoilers tease that things will be pretty wild in the days ahead.