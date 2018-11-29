Kourtney Kardashian Grooming Son Mason To Be A Star, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly grooming her oldest child, son Mason Disick, to be a huge star in Hollywood when he’s older.

According to a Nov. 29 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian has been taking the steps to ensure Mason, 8, is one of Hollywood’s next generation stars. Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing everything she can to prepare her son for the spotlight in the future.

Insiders reveal that Kardashian has her young son in an array of classes and lessons so that when the time comes for him to make a name for himself in Hollywood he’ll be ready.

“She’s putting him through dance and drama classes, acting lessons and even etiquette lessons to ensure he’s as refined and cool as possible when he makes his Hollywood debut,” a source dished.

The insider went on to say that Kourtney is the one behind all of the preparing and planning, but that her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, is on board as well, and is even helping to pay for his son’s classes.

“Mason’s a huge mamma’s boy and it’s Kourtney who’s driving this, but she has Scott’s full support and to be fair. He’s even helping with funding for a change.”

Since Kourtney Kardashian and her famous sisters, Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, have all made names for themselves on reality television, and have branched out to other outlets and businesses, it seems that the family could be preparing for their children to take over their empire. Perhaps fans will be watching a reality series based off of the Kardashian’s kids in the coming years.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott have really been on the same page as of late. Sources tell Us Weekly that three years after their split they have seemed to finally figure out how to co-exist and co-parent their children together.

If Disick is on board with Kardashian’s plan to make Mason a star, or at least groom him for the spotlight, the tensions between the former couple would be low.

In addition, Kourtney’s been very accepting of Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, recently. Twice this month the trio have been spotted having dinner together, and allegedly talked through some issues involving Mason and his younger siblings, Penelope and Reign, while doing so.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!