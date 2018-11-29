Jon Gosselin Planning A Picture Perfect Christmas At His Home With Kids Collin & Hannah, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star hopes to spend the holidays with at least two of his eight kids.

Jon Gosselin wants his kids home for the holidays. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star is reportedly hoping for a special Christmas with two of his kids after recently spending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with them.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Jon is in full-on Christmas mode as he plans for a happy holiday at home with his sextuplet kids, Collin and Hannah. While the dad of eight already posted a photo of his 14-year-olds as they accompanied him to a Christmas tree farm along with his girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her kids, the source said Gosselin is planning even more holiday traditions with his teens.

“Jon is looking forward to the best Christmas he’s had in years, he’s in very good spirits. Jon has already started decorating the house for Christmas and he’s been shopping up a storm for his kids, he wants to make everything perfect for them. Jon is planning to have Collin and Hannah with him for Christmas.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jon Gosselin will soon face off in court against ex-wife Kate for custody of Collin, their son who has been living away from home as he attends a school to deal with special needs. Hannah appears to live with Jon full time and attends a different school than her other six siblings who live with Kate. The Hollywood Life source added that while Jon refuses to comment on his custody arrangements with his ex, he is already looking forward to the future with at least two of his kids.

“He’s very tight-lipped about his custody arrangements and nothing is set in stone yet but Jon is preparing for the outcome he wants and that is to have Collin and Hannah with him for the holidays.”

While Jon Gosselin shares eight children with his estranged ex, he has long said that he will focus on the kids that want to spend time with him. It has been reported that Gosselin is estranged from his eldest daughters, 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

“If the kids want to come, they come. I love them all, but I am going to focus on the ones that want to come. My hands are tied,” Gosselin said of his eight kids in 2016 according to E! News.

Based on his social media feed, Jon Gosselin is putting his focus on Collin and Hannah.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Jon Gosselin filed papers in Pennsylvania court in October, claiming it is in Collin’s best interest to live with his father upon his release from treatment for the inpatient facility has been living at for the past two years. The DJ, who also shares teens Cara, Mady, Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden with his estranged ex-wife, has filed for full physical and legal custody of Collin once the boy completes treatment.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, Jon Gosselin’s close friend and longtime barber, Eric Rodriguez, revealed that the Gosselin is hoping to have his son home for good before Christmas.

“Jon is hoping for December 18. Let’s hope he gets out soon,” Rodriguez said of Collin Gosselin last month.