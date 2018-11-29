Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Hooking Up & Having Fun

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have rekindled their romance in recent weeks, but they’re said to be keeping things casual in their relationship at the moment.

According to a Nov. 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, sources reveal that although Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been spotted together multiple times over the past month, the couple are not exclusive, and that they will never officially be boyfriend and girlfriend.

“They’re not exclusive and they’ll never be boyfriend [and] girlfriend, but they’re still having fun and hooking up. “Kendall likes hanging out with Ben – he’s funny and can relate to a lot of things that Kendall relates to,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source goes on to add that Simmons has a bright spotlight on him, so he can relate to Jenner’s reasons for wanting to keep their relationship as private and laid back as possible.

“He’s in the spotlight and understands that they need to be on the down-low. He also travels and works as much as she does, so it works for them.”

Recently, Kendall was seen sitting court side at the Philadelphia 76ers game when they played the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jenner was spotted heckling her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, during the game, which the Cavs won.

Sixers fans, it is of the UTMOST IMPORTANCE that you sign this petition banning Kendall Jenner from future Sixers games at the Wells Fargo Center. We cannot sit idly by and let Jenner ruin what could be a truly special season. We must take action https://t.co/3RkLIDAGv6 — A (@aidan_34_powers) November 24, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Philadelphia fans were so angry about the 76ers loss to the Cavs that they started a petition to keep Kendall out of the arena during home games.

As many fans already know, Jenner’s famous family is rumored to have a “curse” on them, appropriately named the Kardashian curse. The alleged stream of bad luck is said to cause career and personal woes for every man that the Kardashian women have been romantically linked to. Although Kendall is a Jenner, she has been deemed guilty by association since the Kardashians are her half-siblings.

“It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career killing Kardashian/Jenner family. We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season,” the petition reads.

The petition has already been signed by almost 10,000 fans, who are angry about Jenner and Simmons’ romance.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s personal life, career, and more when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.