Khloe Kardashian Gives Sweet Update On Daughter True, Reveals Her First Words

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a major update about her baby daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app this week to share some special details about her little girl’s progression as she gets older.

According to a November 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian told fans in a blog post on Wednesday that True is growing up very quickly and that she is a very smiley baby, who is getting ready to begin crawling.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old! True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL,” Khloe wrote.

In addition, Kardashian says that True is already beginning to talk and that her first word was all about her father, Tristan Thompson. “She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama,'” the reality star joked.

As many fans already know, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has not been easy. Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. The cheating scandal erupted just hours before Khloe gave birth to baby True.

Although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stayed together following the scandal, the reality star did not move back to Cleveland with the NBA player this fall.

“Khloe and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship. Khloe does seem to be doing her own thing and just isn’t happy in Cleveland. She has no support system there, family or friends. With basketball season underway, Tristan is gone a lot, so it’s natural for Khloe to spend time in Los Angeles,” an insider said of Kardashian’s reason for not returning to Ohio with Thompson.

While things have seemingly been rocky between the couple, Kardashian reportedly has no plans of leaving Thompson and ending their romance. The source adds that Khloe is too afraid to raise her daughter alone and that she’ll continue to fight for her relationship for now.

“She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone. She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, along with their daughter, True, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!