George And Amal Clooney ‘All But Confirmed’ To Be Godparents Of Harry And Meghan’s Child, Per ‘Daily Mail’

The actor and his wife are believed to socialize regularly with the royal couple.

The British royals are some of the world’s most famous celebrities with everybody following their every move. Lately, all eyes have been on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Prince Harry’s first child. The Duchess is about 5 months along in her pregnancy, and “royal watchers” are abuzz with excitement and questions, including who may be godparents to the soon-to-be newest royal family member.

Per the Daily Mail, it appears that actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are “all but confirmed” to be among the godparents of the child after becoming incredibly close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the actor’s family is all for it.

Clooney’s cousin Ben Breslin told the Daily Mail that he fully supports George becoming a godparent to the baby royal.

“I’m all for it. He’d make a wonderful godfather, he’d make a wonderful just about anything – he’s a good guy,” Breslin said.

George seems to think so as well, with one insider revealing he has told a handful of people that he has “a strong hunch” that he and Amal, a British human-rights lawyer, will be asked to be one of the couples to fill the important role in the child’s life, and other family sources saying he believes he’s a “shoo-in” for the job.

According to a source with close ties to both couples, the famous ladies have been “close for years,” which has resulted in a bond between Prince Harry and George as well.

“They’re much closer than the headlines let on,” the insider explained.

Crowds cheered as George and Amal Clooney arrived at Windsor Castle — he in a gray suit, she in mustard yellow dress and matching hat. Get the latest on the royal wedding here. https://t.co/251llIoRE2 pic.twitter.com/6IQjXsrxi1 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 19, 2018

George and Amal were two of a number of famous faces spotted during Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May, and even flew the royal couple via private jet to George’s luxury Lake Como house shortly after the nuptials.

In another testament to their bond, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend a dinner party at the Clooney’s London abode next month, which also includes Barack and Michelle Obama on the guest list.

George’s family, most of whom still reside in the actor’s hometown in Augusta, Kentucky, are fans of the friendship between the two couples, and hope the royals — and their newborn baby — join George and Amal on one of their next visits home.

“That would be crazy but fun,” Breslin said of the idea.

“I’m not in on those royal circle talks, but that’s not to say next time he comes in we might sit down for an hour over bourbon and talk about it,” he added.